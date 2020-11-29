6 Healthy fatty foods to include in your diet for weight loss and overall well being

Often, fats are considered to be unhealthy for us as they are responsible for weight gain and many chronic health issues. But healthy fatty foods are extremely beneficial. Here are 6 fatty foods to have regularly.

Having refined carbs, processed foods, and sugary things are always unhealthy for your health. It’s the prime reason for weight loss and many chronic health problems like diabetes. But fat is not always bad for us if it’s healthy fats.

Many healthy foods contain fats. They provide the feeling of satiety thus aiding in weight loss. These are superfoods and packed with all-important nutrients.

Healthy fatty foods to include in your diet:

Avocados

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated fats, fibre and potassium that improve HDL cholesterol level and regulate bad or LDL cholesterol level. It’s a superfood that can be added to different salad recipes as well.

Cheese

Cheese is highly nutritious and contains all essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus, selenium, protein. It’s a high-fat dairy product that reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates are not only tasty but they are packed with fibre, healthy fats, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and antioxidants that effectively lower blood pressure and LDL or bad cholesterol level.

Eggs

Egg yolks are often considered to be unhealthy for their cholesterol and fat content. But recent research says the cholesterol in the eggs really doesn’t affect the bad cholesterol. Rather, whole eggs are rich in all essential vitamins, minerals, protein, antioxidants that provide overall wellbeing.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines etc. are considered to be superfoods as they contain omega-3 fatty acids and protein that are good for our heart health.

Full fat yoghurt

Generally, low-fat yoghurt is considered to be healthy, but they are loaded with sugar. Rather, go for full-fat yoghurt. They are high-fat dairy products, which improves our gut health, digestion and can even be beneficial for heart and obesity.

Other healthy fatty foods

Some other healthy fatty foods to include in your diet are chia seeds, coconut, extra virgin olive oil, nuts, walnuts, almonds, olives, flaxseed, tuna, tofu, sunflower seeds etc.

