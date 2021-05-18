6 Healthy recipes of mushrooms to boost immunity and increase Vitamin D level

Mushroom is highly beneficial to boost immunity and increase Vitamin D level. So, here are 6 easy mushroom recipes to stay strong.

Mushrooms are only packed with many health benefits, but they are very tasty and can be used in different recipes t get the goodness of it. Mushrooms are high in Vitamins D and B, boost immunity level, contain cancer-fighting properties, aid in lowering cholesterol, fight against ageing and have anti-inflammatory powers. And amid this second wave of COVID 19, it’s highly beneficial to consume mushrooms as it’s rich in Vitamin D and increase the immunity levels. So, here are some healthy recipes with mushrooms.

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom soup is a tasty and healthy appetizer and perfect for any weather as well. And the method is very easy also to make this preparation. So, check out the video below and indulge in some delicious mushroom soup.

Butter Garlic Mushroom

This preparation comes with the goodness of garlic along with mushrooms, and it makes a great starter recipe as well. It doesn’t even require much to get prepared. Along with mushrooms, garlic is highly beneficial for our health. It comes with medicinal properties, is highly nutritious with fewer calories, combats sickness especially common cold, and it effectively reduces blood pressure. So, get the goodness of both garlic and mushroom with this butter garlic mushroom recipe.

Chilli Mushroom

If you want something spicy, then this chilli mushroom recipe is for you. And to make it healthier, you can prepare it without oil. Just follow the recipe and prepare it.

3 Mushroom recipes

Here are 3 healthy mushroom recipes given below in the video, which are quick to make and full of flavour. Mushroom pepper fry Mushroom pepper fry is a healthy and tasty recipe that can easily be consumed with rotis. Mushroom Bruschetta Mushroom bruschetta is a healthy, tasty and quick recipe. Follow the recipe of it in the video given below to prepare it on your own and indulge in it. Also Read: Japanese rice balls: Super Easy 5 step recipe

