6 Indian cooking shows and channels to watch to satisfy your inner chef

Thinking of cooking delicious recipes but don’t know where to start? Here are some cooking shows to help you out.

We all wish we could cook and with these uncertain times, many are even learning the art these days. What's better than learning from the best? While mothers and their recipes are the ultimate go-to for most of us, cooking shows are great to try new things. In fact, with these shows, you can even learn to give a twist to the traditional dishes that make you salivate.

Whether you’re an experienced person or a hopeful beginner in the world of food, a little inspiration is a must. And there is plenty of inspiration out there that will keep you from making kitchen blunders. Luckily, cooking shows are here to tell us which ingredient goes best with the dish you’re trying to make. Watching these shows will not only be fun but it will bring a new flavour to your kitchen.

Prepare your spatulas because these cooking shows will bring out the chef in you.

Sanjeev Kapoor

The very well-known celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor is one of the biggest names in the food industry. He has a website, a show on FoodFood and his YouTube channel. Take your Pick!

Vicky Goes Veg

Chef and host Vicky Ratnani brings different flavours to your kitchen with his show “Vicky Goes Veg” on NDTV Goodtimes.

Chef Ranveer

This is a versatile YouTube channel about Ranveer Brar's signature recipes from his shows.

Cooking Shooking

A YouTube cooking show started by Yaman Agarwal, who started cooking at the age of 12! It is one of the most popular channels on YouTube with more than 2.5 million subscribers.

Mummy ka Magic

A show for mothers who find it difficult to feed their children anything healthy. It's all about giving yummy solutions to healthy foods you kids ignore. A saving grace for all mothers!

Turban Tadka

Bringing the desi cuisine to the forefront, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi is an extremely entertaining and energetic chef out there. You can watch it on FoodFood.

