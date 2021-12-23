6 Must try street foods of Bangalore

If one thing Bangalore is famous for, apart from being the IT hub, is its terrific traffic. Thanks to all the memes that rightly described how it’s like to get stuck in Bangalore’s traffic. However, it’s not all. There’s one more thing that dominates Bangalore, it’s street food.

From Mangalore Buns to Bhaji with Filter Kaapi, there’s a lot that this Silicon Valley has on offer for all the foodies. So, if street food is your calling, here we list a few delicacies of Bangalore that you must try whenever in the city. And if you are worried about where exactly to find them, fret not. This street food is easily available in the city.

Dal Obbattu

A sweet delicacy, Dal Obbattu is made of toor dal, jaggery, cardamom powder, flour, and rava. It is one of the most popular street foods in Bangalore and is widely enjoyed with lots of ghee sprinkled over it. The shelf life of this delicacy is two days but it tastes best when eaten hot.

Price: Rs 20 onwards

Bhel Puri

All Delhiites and Mumbaikars love this quick and light street food. Loaded with peanuts, sev, puffed rice, vegetables, and, of course, puri, this roadside food is the winner of all. It is often served with green and tamarind chutney, which enhances the taste of this otherwise classic simple street food.

Price: Rs 20 onwards

Chaat and Pani Puri

While most of you will say, nothing can beat Dilli ki Chaat, Bangalore’s chaat is not far behind. Khatti meethi pani puri served with fillings of chole and aloo will make your mouth water and you might as well become a fan of this street food. So, even if you have tried the best of chaat’s, it’s imperative that you give Bangalore’s chaat a try.

Price: Rs 20 onwards

Samosa Chaat

Another famous chaat of Bangalore that’s worth trying is samosa chaat. Served with green chutney, this makes for a great tea-time snack or even if you are not a tea lover, you can still indulge in this not-so-spicy delicacy. Make sure to eat it hot, otherwise, you will miss the true flavours.

Price: Rs 30 onwards

Momos

Be it Delhi or Bangalore, a day cannot feel complete without munching on momos. One of the favourites of every foodie, momos dominates the street food culture of Bangalore. Served with a tangy and spicy red sauce, momos are a must-try.

Price: Rs 20 onwards

Sabudana Vada

These light and crispy snacks are, again, one of the best street foods in Bangalore. Roadside vendors or restaurants, Sabudana Vadas are easily available at every nook and corner of Bangalore. If innovation is your thing, try having these with an assortment of dips to have an even more flavourful experience.

Price: Rs 50 onwards

Also Read: 4 Desserts from Thailand you must try at least once in your life