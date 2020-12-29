6 Offbeat places in India for a quick getaway to bring in 2021 in the lap of NATURE

With 2021 just two days away, it is time to start planning your trip in case you haven’t already. Gather your group of friends and jot down these list of places for a quick getaway to celebrate New Year’s Eve amidst nature. Check it out.

1. Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

A quaint hill station nestled in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, Khajjiar sits on a small plateau with a tiny stream fed lake. Explore the green meadows, lush forests, and the crystal clear lake of Khajjiar.

2. Landour, Uttarakhand

Landour is a small cantonment town that is situated in Uttarakhand and liest about 35 km from Dehradun. Landour is famous for its British style architecture that is also Ruskin Bond’s favourite hill station. You might have a chance of meeting him at the Landour bakery.

3. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal is a hill town nestled in Southern India in the state of Tamil Nadu. Kodaikanal is an absolute gem for people who love outdoors and nature. It is enveloped in lush greenery, waterfalls, lakes and forested valley that will capture your heart and soothe your mind.

4. Daringbadi, Odisha

Famously known as the Kashmir of Odisha, this quaint hill station is a respite for all nature lovers. Many tourists are not aware of this hidden paradise and that’s what makes it so exciting to plan a visit here. It boasts coffee plantations, pine forests and lush valleys filled with flowers.

5. Gurez Valley, Jammu & Kashmir

This valley boasts some breathtaking views that are going to stay in your memory for a lifetime. It is famous for its river that flows in the valley and snow capped mountains in your vicinity. Explore the local culture by conversing with the locals here and go on a trek through deodar forest or enjoy a picnic by the river.

6. Majuli, Assam

Assam’s hidden gem, Majuli is an exotic destination for all nature lovers who are looking for a quiet respite to spend their New Year’s Eve at. Located on the banks of Brahmaputra river, this island is listed as a heritage site and not many people are aware of its alluring beauty.

