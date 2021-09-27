6 Pantry essentials under Rs 300 that you need to prepare lip smacking dishes

Food items are an important part of our daily lives. Sad? Eat chocolates, Mad? Eat chips, Happy? Eat whatever you like, bored? Eat the ones available in your kitchen. Every mood of ours has a dish that satiates our taste buds. As a happy gut is synonymous with happy us, here we bring to you 6 pantry essentials that are a must-have in every kitchen.

Cocoa powder

The essence of chocolate is best to address all your mood swings. From heavenly hot chocolate to fabulous frostings and desserts, this cacao is naturally unsweetened, highly versatile and 100 per cent delicious.

Breadcrumbs

Breadcrumbs are a great alternative to cornflour in giving your food a crispy roast texture and taste. It does not alter the flavour of your food and also doesn’t absorb oil as much as the traditional breadcrumbs.

Organic Turmeric Spiced Tea

If you are a tea person you definitely would have heard that drinking too much tea can be bad for your health. But this tea mic from Vadham does exactly the opposite. It helps in relieving stress, improves energy and builds immunity.

Chilli Flakes

Whether you are making a pizza at home or tandoori chicken, paneer butter masala or simply fried rice with salad, chilli flakes toppings are a must to add the Indian spicy touch to all your dishes.

Oregano

Oregano is an important herb for many Mexican dishes. It adds a warm, balsamic and aromatic flavour to many different dishes. You can use it for pizza, pasta, tomato sauces, meat dishes, egg, gravies and salad dressings.

Jalapeno Slice

Jalapenos are spicy chilli peppers that are used in Mexican cuisine but are popular worldwide. They are packed with nutrients and have many health benefits.

