6 Popular South Indian fried food items to indulge during snacking

Have you got bored with the same fries for your evening tea time? Then here are some crispy South Indian fried recipes to enjoy in your snacking time.

South Indian cuisine doesn’t only consist of dosa, idli and payesam, but there is a plethora tasty dishes that the cuisine offers to our taste buds. And they not only make a good breakfast item, but they can be enjoyed in your snacking time as well. The crispy, scrumptious and tasty preparations of some South Indian foods are enough to complement your hot cup of tea or coffee in the evening. So, here are some of the best South Indian foods for your snacking time.

Thattai

Thattai is a deep fried crispy crackers of South Indian cuisine that is prepared with flour, lentils, chilli powder etc. The crackers are just what you need with your hot cup of chai to have some good snacking time with your family. So, follow the recipe from the video given below.

Crispy Murukku

Murukku or rice chakli can be a great food item during festivals like Diwali. But you can definitely prepare some and have in your daily snacking time to curb your sudden hunger pangs.

Achappam

Achappam is a Keralian snack made out of rice flour. You just need to make powder out of soaked and dried rice and mix it with other ingredients like coconut milk, sugar, egg, black sesame seeds, grated coconut etc. It tastes delicious and becomes tastier when accompanied with a hot cup of tea.

Mysore Bonda

It’s an easy and quick recipe made with rice flour, maida, baking soda, oil, some seeds, chilli and ginger. The entire method of preparing it has been given below in the video. Check this right now.

Dal Vada

Dal Vada is itself a tea time snack recipe which is Parippu in Kerala. So, indulge in some crispy Dal Vadas in your snacking time by this recipe.

Rice Appe

Rice Appe or Chawal Ke Appe is another popular South Indian recipe that makes a great item in both breakfast and snack-time. Here’s the recipe of it.

