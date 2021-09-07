6 Practical and useful things you MUST HAVE before planning for a long weekend trip

If the monotonous life is killing your spirit, all you need is a small vacation to amp up your mood and rejuvenate yourselves. The coming long weekend seems to be the perfect time to take a break from the drudgeries of life and find peace in tune with nature. Before you pack your bags, here are 6 things that you must consider to pack along with your other essentials to make the trip more organised, planned, and well-executed. These practical products from Amazon will be of great help during your trip and will also make sure you are thoroughly prepared to make it a happy one!

Stain Remover

Going to a fancy hotel room with messy kids whose clumsiness costs you more than the actual bill for stay, as they stain the spotless white sheets or other things that don’t belong to you can be heart-breaking. This emergency stain rescue’s concentrated nontoxic formula magically removes food and other stains from clothing, furniture, carpets, car interiors, and many more.

Price: Rs 700

Medicine Organiser Box

This multipurpose medicine box has 28 compartments, designed to accommodate all your medicines every week. The assorted grids help you make sure that you have packed all essential medicine for every day of your trip.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 199

Notepad

Prepare your checklist, must-visit places, things to shop from each sightseeing spot, and everything about the trip with this magnetic notepad.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 199

Glass Meal Prep Containers

Always take meal prep containers with you to store cut fruits or salads to eat while travelling. It allows you to better organize and store your meals and comes with airtight lids that help your food last longer.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 499

Shopping Bag

Instead of paying Rs 5 for plastic bags in each shop, get yourself this big spacious tote bag that will fit in everything you purchase during your long weekend trip. The sturdy long handles enable you to carry this shopping bag easily in your hand or over your shoulder.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 233

Power Bank

Power banks are a must-have gadget no matter how long or short your trip is. To live in this digital era without charge on your phones is a close death call in itself. Get yourself a nice power bank right now, right here!

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 699

Most planned trips don’t happen but to keep yourself ready with products that will help you make the most of the trip is a smart game you should play.

