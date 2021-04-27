6 Reasons to consume organic foods to promote overall wellbeing

The popularity of organic foods is constantly rising around the world because of its numerous health benefits. So, here are 6 health benefits of organic foods.

Organic foods are those which are produced without any chemicals, pesticides, fertilisers, preservatives, etc. Since these foods are completely chemical-free, they are highly beneficial for our health. Organic foods are gaining popularity day by day all around the world. There is a belief that organic foods are healthier than conventional foods. So, here are some health benefits of organic foods.

Overall Health

Organic foods are free of toxic chemicals. They are produced by the natural process from green manure to fertilising the land, crop rotation for pest control, etc. Toxic chemicals have several adverse effects on our health that can lead to serious issues. So, organic foods can promote overall health without any damage.

Free from artificial colours and flavours

All organic foods are without any artificial colours and flavours. So, whatever you are consuming that will be without harmful chemicals.

Made with good quality of soil

Good soil produces healthy foods and the entire process is healthy and good for our well-being.

Nutrients

Organic foods have more nutrients like vitamins, minerals, enzymes, micronutrients, etc. All these nutrients keep all chronic diseases at bay, regulate high blood sugar and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases as well.

Sewage Sludge

Sewage sludge is a product of wastewater treatment that contains all those materials which are flushed into the sewer system. Organic foods don’t use these products.

No irradiation

Organic foods never cause irradiation. Irradiated foods cause ionizing radiation which is one of the prime causes of cancer. So, due to the consumption of organic foods, you keep yourself away from the ionizing radiation thus reducing the chances of Cancer.

