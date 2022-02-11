6 Recipes to love themed drinks and desserts for your date this Valentine’s week

Valentine’s day is a great time to cosy up with your boo. Well, if you’re looking for some delicious love-themed sweets and beverages to cook up for your bae, then we have you covered. Right from Shahi Mahi Tukda to Love bites and some special mocktails and soups, Chef Rajiv Kumar and Mulayam Kushwaha from Radisson Blu Karjat bring you their culinary best.

These innovative desserts and mocktails are ones that you can try at home. Take a look at the recipes.

Shahi Mahi Tukda (1 Couple)

Ingredients:

4 White bread slices.

Condensed Milk

Melted chocolate

Fresh Strawberries

Pistachio for garnish

Method:

Cut the bread slices into heart shapes and lightly toast them.

Dip those slices in sugar syrup.

Arrange the slices into layers and add condensed milk and pour the melted chocolate.

Garnish the recipe with fresh chopped strawberries and pistachios.

Love Bites (1 Couple)

Ingredients:

Butter 50 gram

Icing Sugar 50 gram

1 egg

Refine flour 50 gram

Baking powder 2 gram

Vanilla essence

Frosting Ingredients

Whip cream

Strawberry Pulp

Vanilla essence

Method:

In a bowl take creamed Butter and sugar, add the egg slowly, and stir well to incorporate the mixture.

Add vanilla essence swiftly in the dry ingredients, baking powder, and refine flour.

Fold the mixture and keep it aside for some time.

Preheat the oven for 200°F.

Pour in the mixture in muffin molds and bake them for 180°F for 18 - 20 mins.

Allow it to cool.

Meanwhile

Mix all the frosting ingredients and assemble them.

Once the muffin is cool, pipe in the frosting on cooled muffins.

Garnish the love bites with chocolate, choco fills, and sugar balls.

Love Struck (Mocktail)

Ingredients:

5 piece apple chunks.

2 strawberry pieces.

30 ml sweet and sour

3 to 4 mint leave

60 ml apple juice

Berry cubes for garnishing

Method:

Base of red apple juice.

Flavoured with berries.

Dash of sweet and sour.

Touch up the drink with berry cubes.

Enhance the drink with mint leaves.

Ready to drink with a berry rim.

Love is Life (Mocktail)

Ingredients:

50ml pomegranate juice.

4 sticks of lemongrass

30 ml sweet & sour.

Top up with sparkling water.

Lemongrass straw

Chunks of pomegranate for garnish.

Method:

Prepare the base of pomegranate juice.

Enhance it with lemongrass.

Dash of sweet and sour

Balance with the pomegranate seeds.

Finish with sparkle.

Ready to drink with grass straw.

Strawberry Love Lava (1 Couple)

Ingredients:

2 eggs.

Egg white

Sugar 50 gram

Refine flour 50 gram

Amul butter 120 gram

Strawberry chocolate 120 gram

Vanilla essence.

Method:

Whip egg and sugar for 2 min.

Add refined flour to the mixture.

Add melted chocolate with butter in a bowl.

Take another individual bowl, add 50 grams of butter and mix the chocolate egg mixture in that bowl.

Bake the mixture at 220°F (7 - 8 min).

Garnish and plate the dish with chocolate sauce with whip cream, fresh cherries and pistachios flex.

Soup Of Love ( 1 couple)

Ingredients:

100-gram tomatoes.

100-gram beetroot.

50-gram carrot.

Chopped garlic

Bayleaf.

Black Pepper.

Method:

Take a container of heat oil and add bay leaf, garlic, roughly tomatoes, beetroot, and carrot.

Saute for a while.

Add water and let it simmer for 10 - 12 mins.

Cool for a while.

Grind it to get the smooth puree.

Adjust seasoning and serve hot with fresh cream and cheesy croutons.

Method for cheesy croutons:

Take a whole white bread and cut the bread in a heart shape.

Toast the bread lightly with cheese.

