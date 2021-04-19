6 Seasonal fruits and vegetables you should be consuming this Summer to boost your immunity

Dietitian Vidhi Chawla, a highly experienced nutritionist and dietician shares with us a list of nutritious fruits and vegetables that you should be consuming to keep yourself healthy and away from diseases.

You've made a decision to eat more healthily? Well, there is no better time than summer, which brings a bounty of fresh in season produce to make the switch in your diet even easier.

Eating a diet rich in fresh seasonal produce has numerous health benefits, including a lower risk of heart disease, stomach disorders, and certain cancers, as well as lowering blood pressure and improving immunity.

So, with exclusive tips from nutritionist and dietician, Vidhi Chawla, here are some nutritious fruits and vegetables that you should be consuming this summer:

Cucumber

Cucumbers are not only nutritious but also versatile and rich in antioxidants, making them one of the most popular summer vegetables. Cucumbers are nearly 95 per cent of water, so eating them on a hot summer day can help you stay hydrated. Mostly, they are eaten raw in salads or as part of beverages.

Watermelons

Nothing beats watermelon on a hot summer day because it is sweet, delicious, and refreshing. Watermelon is one of the most hydrating foods you can eat since it contains 92 per cent of water. Watermelon is high in vitamins A and C, as well as lycopene, which both help to protect the skin from sun damage.

Berries

A handful of strawberries contain 95 per cent water and are best for sunny days. Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are high in vitamin C, antioxidants, and anthocyanins, and are high in fibre. Berries are beneficial for your eyes, skin, and nails, as well as helping to reduce inflammation and chronic diseases. One of the best drinks for regaining energy after a workout is strawberry-infused water.

Bottle Gourd

Bottle gourds, also known as lauki, is a light vegetable that is high in nutrients and water. It makes a perfect dinner vegetable. Bottle gourds, in addition to being high in water, are also high in calcium, making them safe for the bones. It has a long shelf life in the refrigerator and is often used as a vegetable in curries. This may not be your favourite vegetable, but it is also common for weight loss.

Tomatoes

As the summer progresses and the days become warmer, our tomato plants will become overburdened with lovely, juicy tomatoes. Tomatoes are an excellent source of hydration, particularly when eaten raw since they contain 95 per cent of water. Tomatoes are also high in antioxidants such as lycopene, as well as vitamin C and K, potassium, and calcium. Tomatoes can be eaten raw in salads and juices, as well as cooked in curries and sauces, making them our summertime heroes.

Okra

In Indian kitchens, okra, also known as bhindi is a popular dish. However, not many people are aware of its numerous health benefits. If one of your summer wellness goals is to lose weight, then you must include okra in your diet. Okra is high in dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and reduces cravings. It is also one of the most popular lectin sources in the diet. This protein has the potential to reduce the rate of breast cancer cell development. Folate, potassium, and vitamin K are among the other nutrients found in okra.

