6 Spicy dishes from Kerala you should try at least once in your life

Nestled away on the tropical Malabar coast, Kerala is a region that has a wonderful array of food offerings with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. One of the finest places in the country to savor fish and poultry, you can look forward to spicy curries spiked with grated coconut and crispy parottas. The taste of ginger, asafoetida, chillies and curry leaves are predominantly felt in this cuisine. We bring you the savory best that Kerala has to offer with 6 dishes from the state that you should try at least once in your life.

Puttu and Kadala Curry

Let’s start off with a vegetarian dish that is similar in some ways to the kala chana ke chole made in the North. Though chole is had with hot and flurry roti, the Kadala curry is had with Puttu or steamed rice cakes. Renowned as a dish had for breakfast Kadala curry and puttu are a must have if you adore coconut-laced food. Just as a lot of dishes are served with salad, Puttu is dished up with a side of ripe bananas and freshly grated coconut.

Karimeen Pollichathu with Pearl Spot Fish

Since this state receives an abundance of freshly caught fish, you can taste Kerala’s most treasured recipes when you cook with fish. Karimeen Pollichathu uses Pearl Spot Fish that is usually caught in the backwaters of Alleppey. You can expect quite a tang when you savor this because the fish is marinated in lemon juice and spices before it is wrapped in banana leaf and cooked.

Thalassery Biryani

If you considered Biryani native to Hyderabad, then you must rethink your views. It is famously made throughout Kerala and Calicut and Thalassery dish up exceptional versions of this rice-based dish. Here’s a recipe that you can use to whip up this dish in your home kitchen for a grand biryani experience.

Kallumakkaya Ularthiyathu or Mussel Stir Fry

Some of the best seafood in the country can be relished in Kerala. If you thought that mussels were a French specialty then think again, Kallumakkaya Ularthiyathu highlights mussels beautifully. Instead of being cooked in their shells, they are cleaned and then prepped by cooking them with onions, garlic, chillies and Indian spices. Though this dish may take effort to prepare, the resulting goodness is surely worth it!

Malabar Parota

As you’ve probably guessed, this dish was initially made in the Malabar region. But the crispy and flaky nature of this parotta made it a national favorite. Popular for its mildly sweet flavor, it is often paired with curries and makes for a refreshing mouthful.

Nadan Kozhi Varuthathu or Spicy Chicken Fry

Prawn and chicken are staples that are relished in flavorful curries in Kerala. While the base of such curries is often onion, garlic and a myriad of spices, the dish is best eaten on a banana leaf with parotta. Should you be expecting guests, then you may serve this chicken fry with Appam or dosa to deliver the ultimate culinary experience.

