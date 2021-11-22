6 Stunning places in Goa to add to your Instagram bucket list

If you have been planning a trip to Goa with friends, you probably seek picturesque, photo-worthy corners of the city to adorn your social media feed. Well, we have got this covered, as we bring you some of the most stunning places in Goa that you must visit on your next vacation in the city. Right from the rustic beauty of Palolem beach to soaking in the culture of Goa's Latin Quarter; we bring you the best of the best.

Palolem beach and its rustic beauty

Famed for its rustic beauty, this little-visited beach is pristine. It sets the perfect milieu for you to relax with your loved ones amid the clean sand and soothing waves.

Mimosa by the sea at Purple Martini

If this beach city has you feeling ravenous, then grab a mimosa over the water at the Purple Martini. It offers glorious sunset views and you can take more than a few pictures at this stunning location on Anjuna beach.

3. Fontainhas or Goa's Latin Quarter in Panjim

When in Goa, Fontainhas is one place you simply must stopover at. Popularly known as the old Latin Quarter in Panjim, this area still has a great deal of Portuguese influence, especially when it comes to the architecture. The prettiest buildings in Fountainhas have a lot of character and make for stunning photography.

4. Recreate scenes from Dear Zindagi at Parra

If you’ve watched the movie, you probably remember the place where SRK and Alia Bhatt’s characters cycled down palm tree-lined lanes in Goa. Well, head over to Parra on the outskirts of Mapusa in North Goa, and you can do the same.

A hot tub sunset at the Cape Goa

If you wish to post pictures of yourself soaking in the comfort of a jacuzzi teaming with bubbles, then this place near the village of Cabo de Rama in South Goa is for you. Their outdoor jacuzzi lets you enjoy views of the sea and palm trees while you soak in the sunshine.

St. Andrew Church, Vasco da Gama

The serene beauty of this church is breathtaking. Pay a visit to this place for some great clicks and a lungful of peace.

Head off to any of these locations and the resulting images are sure to leave your Instagram followers green with envy!

Also Read: 3 places in Nashik to visit for an enchanting street shopping experience