6 Things you should not add to your coffee for better health

Coffee has certain kind of health benefits in it, but only if you have it in a healthy way. Certain additions to it make this hot beverage unhealthy that can increase the risk of many chronic diseases.

A hot cup of coffee is all that we need in the morning to get energy and focus on our work. Coffee contains caffeine that wakes us up and makes us energised. There are several variations for coffee lovers like the latte, espresso, cold coffee, mocha, etc.

Drinking coffee also has some health benefits. We often tend to add unnecessary things to our coffee like artificial sweetener, flavoured syrup, etc. These things are bad for our health and ruin the goodness of coffee.

Things to not add to your coffee:

Shelf-stable creamers

These are convenient for restaurants, but you should always avoid it. They are packed with preservatives like sodium phosphate which increases the risk of heart problems. It’s not safe and promotes bad nutrition.

Artificial sweeteners

A recent research has said that artificial sweeteners are loaded with high calories and sugar. They can increase your tendency to have more artificially flavoured foods.

Flavoured creamers

Flavoured creamers are packed with sugar and additives that increase cholesterol and damage your digestive system. Instead, use normal milk in your coffee.

Flavoured syrup

Flavoured syrups in your coffee do nothing but increase your sugar level in the blood.

Cane sugar

There’s no harm in having cane sugar in coffee, but people often tend to increase its consumption. This is bad as excess cane sugar can increase the risk of diabetes, obesity and heart problems.

Condensed milk

It is one of the unhealthiest items that you can add to your morning brew. It is loaded with sugar which is harmful to your health. So, instead, try to have milk with no-added-sugar.

