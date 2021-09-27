6 Trendy serving plates and bowls for dining

Breakfast, lunch, dinner repeat! We love to eat, snack and munch at every moment we get. Did you know, the food presentation also has an effect on our dietary habits? If served well, we love to relish each and every bite scrumptiously. So, having a collection of serving sets that are not only fancy but also affordable can really make dinners with bosses and dates with a prospective partner fruitful! This following list of options is here to guide you in making informed choices. So go on, Happy Shopping!

1. Black Set of 3

This black Melamine Dinner Set of 1 plate (11” inches), 1 Plate (7” inches) and 1 Bowl is highly polished, dishwasher safe, microwave safe and stain resistant. This gives a very elegant look to your dining table and will leave a very good Impression on your guests. Not too gaudy, not too basic, be sure to check this out!

PRICE: ₹ 599

2. Moroccan Blue Set of 3

Transporting you to the beautiful dome shaped castles in Morocco from your dining table, is this resplendent dining set of 2 bowls and a plate. The turquoise blue and ochre complement each other very well and will surely make your dinner time fancy.

PRICE: ₹ 899

3. Steel Set for Kids

Are you tired of your kiddos taking forever to eat and fussing regularly? What if I tell you that there’s a trick to help them eat quickly and fuss free without tantrums? Well, this stainless-steel dinner set of 6, has laser printed characters that will surely gain your child’s attention. They will get engrossed with the design and you can feed them accordingly. Mission Accomplished!

PRICE: ₹ 595

4. Ceramic Dip Bowls Set of 2

This artsy and rustic set of 2 dip bowls is a must have! Apart from being inexpensive, the bowls are microwave & dishwasher safe and lead free. The terracotta rim is the cherry on the top and also, NEWSFLASH: this is handmade studio pottery not a bone china product. So, go support artisanal products and grab this set as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 469

5. Dual Tone Set of 2

Looking for bold pieces to amp up your culinary collection? Worry not. This dual tone black and red glazed piece is a statement in itself. Apart from being made with high grade ceramic stoneware, it is dishwasher safe and made with food grade materials. Perfect for chips and dip with friends on the eve of a cricket match!

PRICE: ₹ 499

6. Eco Friendly Set for Kids

Eco-friendly products seem to be making a place for themselves in every sphere. This degradable set which comes with 2 bowls of varying sizes, a bottle and a spoon and fork is perfect for a toddler. Apart from being cute, it is made out of wheat fibre and is great for the planet as well. So, buy this piece as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 579

