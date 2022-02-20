6 Types of unique Puran poli and Holige recipes that you must try

While you may know of puran poli as the beloved Maharashtrian dish, it is also made in several other parts of the country. Some call the version of this dish dal obbattu and a slightly different variant of this is called holige. Right from almonds to black currants and pineapple, this dish is made with some thrilling fillings. So, today, we bring you 6 diverse versions of puran poli that are made with a myriad of fillings. Take a look-

Badami Obbattu or Almond Holige

Picture puran poli that is stuffed with badam halwa and you come close to imagining this dish. It is often made for the festival of Ugaadi in several parts of India. The preparation of this dish is said to bring the family much prosperity, good health and joy.

Pineapple Holige

All you will need to make this sweetened pineapple puree that is semi solid at the very least so that it can be rolled out in the flat bread that forms the boli. It can be an exciting dish to prepare especially when you have a lot of guests coming over as the unique taste shall charm them all.

Dates Puran poli with no Sugar

Whether it is Gauri poojan or Ganesha Chathurthi, no festival in Maharashtra is quite complete without puran poli. Well, if you seek a healthier alternative to this without sugar, then check out this recipe to dates puran poli that is made without any sugar. Some may call it obbattu or khajur holige.

Coconut Puran Poli

Widely known as Kayi obbattu or kayi holige this coconut and jaggery laced delight shall melt in your mouth. It is prepared painstakingly, using grated coconut and jaggery but the efforts are well rewarded as your tastebuds will be doing the conga with this sweet holige. With a crisp outside and a soft inside this traditional sweet will win your heart.

Mango Holige

One of the core ingredients for this is sweetened mango puree that is stuffed within the poli. It is called as Mango Holige, Mampazham Poli or even Mamidi Pandu Bobbatlu in some regions, but the inimitable flavour of this delicacy makes it a huge hit among everyone at the table. While it is best made during the mango season, you can also make it using a preserve or puree. Make mavinakayi obbattu for your kids can they shall love this Kannada treat immensely.

Carrot Holige

Imagine gajar ka halwa stuffed inside poli and you can picture the treat that carrot holige can be. For the recipe you shall need flour, carrots, ghee and a sweetener of your choice. When you next head to Bangalore, be sure to try this in Malleshwaram or near Basavangudi. Outlets in Karnataka dish up over 25 varieties of Holige, but you can relish the gajar holige at home with this recipe.

