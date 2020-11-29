6 Unique and delicious black rice recipes to include in your menu

Black rice is known as forbidden rice and it’s available in different variations. So, here are 6 unique recipes with the black recipe that are good for weight loss and to impress your guests.

Black rice was known as forbidden rice in ancient China as only upper-class people could afford eating it. Today, there are many variations available like Indonesian black rice, Philippine balatinaw rice and Thai jasmine black rice. In Manipur, black rice is known as chak-hao.

It has the same amount of fibre as that of brown rice. This rice is of deep black colour but turns into deep purple when it gets cooked. It’s generally used to make porridge, desserts, bread, noodles, traditional Chinese black rice etc. So, here are some easy and quick black rice recipes.

Black rice recipes to include in your menu:

Crispy black rice dosa

Include this crispy black rice dosa recipe in your breakfast plan. It’s completely gluten-free which is healthy and good for weight loss and thyroid.

Black rice salad

If you are strictly on your weight loss diet plan and finding some healthy yet delicious salad recipes, then this is just for you. Include this healthy black rice salad recipe in your diet.

Black rice kheer

Looking for a unique dessert recipe? Impress your guests with this black rice kheer recipe.

Black rice and keema biryani

Are you a biryani lover? Then this black rice and keema biryani recipe is going to make you drool. This can also be the special attraction in a get together to impress your guests.

Black rice in Caribbean style

Try this black rice recipe which represents the Caribbean cuisine. Learn the technique below.

Black rice pot recipe

It’s a quick and easy recipe that can be made in just 20 minutes. This black rice pot recipe will be the easiest option to satisfy your hunger.

