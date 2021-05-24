6 Vegetables you must add to your daily diet post COVID 19 recovery

The prime target of the deadly COVID 19 virus is to make your immunity weaken to destroy all organs of your body gradually. So, post your COVID 19 recovery include these 6 veggies in your diet to have a strong resistance power recommended by nutritionist and dietician Shweta Gupta.

When the body is fighting off the deadly coronavirus, make sure to fuel the system with the right amount of nutrients to accelerate the recovery process. Coronavirus affects the immune system and functioning of other organs significantly, therefore many people may complain of weakness, fatigue, and mental strain all the time post COVID 19 recovery. To boost the immune system, replenish lost nutrients, and revamp stamina, it is essential to consume a healthy and well-balanced diet. Vegetables are a rich source of nutrition that contains a lot of vitamins and minerals essential to maintain the good health status of the body. If you are recuperating from COVID-19, include these vegetables in your diet recommended by Celebrity Nutritionist and Dietitian Shweta Gupta, Founder, Newbeginnings.

Spinach

Packed with amazing nutrients such as Vitamin A, B, C, E, K, calcium, iron, and beta-carotenoids, spinach is one of the healthiest vegetables that can give a good boost to your immune system. Since the green leafy vegetable is loaded with iron, folate, lutein, and Omega-3s, consuming spinach can help build muscles and regain lost energy. You can either eat raw spinach or include it in smoothies, dal, or sabzi for everyday indulgence.

Ginger

The antispasmodic, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-viral benefits of ginger make it an ultimate immune booster. Enriched with antioxidants, ginger helps to reduce oxidative stress in the body and treat infectious diseases. You can either include raw ginger, or include it in the kadha, tea, or sabzi.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a nutrient-packed powerhouse that provides a multitude of health benefits. Rich in Vitamin C, beta-carotene, zinc, magnesium, potassium, and glutathione, Broccoli helps to support the immune system and regulate blood sugar levels in the body. You can either enjoy the green vegetable raw or include it in soups or meals.

String beans

Eat more string beans either raw or cooked to boost the intake of iron, an essential mineral that makes up most of the hemoglobin. Iron consumption can support your metabolism and help the body to produce more energy cells, thus keeps the body active and healthy. Besides, the green vegetable is also rich in vitamin K, vitamin C, and other essential nutrients so make sure to eat your beans.

Bell peppers

Colorful bell papers contain more antioxidants than citrus fruits which make them a great addition to the diet. Crunchy and aesthetically pleasing bell peppers also contain a high concentration of carotene, vitamin A, vitamin B6, vitamin E, and potassium, so include them in your diet for faster recovery.

Soy

The plant-based protein is rich in immune-modulatory isoflavones and anti-inflammatory agents that make it perfect for promoting gut health. Consumption of soy and soy foods helps to reduce the risk of coronary heart diseases by improving blood cholesterol levels in the body.

Eat as many colored vegetables as possible, drink lots of water, and exercise regularly to maintain an optimal health.

Also Read: 7 Easy, healthy and tasty dip recipes to indulge in your scrumptious snacks

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×