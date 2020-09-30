  1. Home
6 Ways you are making your smoothie unhealthy that makes you gain more weight

Smoothie is a great addition to your diet routine that aids you in weight loss. But you might be consuming this in a wrong way that actually makes you gain weight.
Smoothies are considered to be healthy, filling and a great addition to your breakfast routine. They are prepared with lot of fruits and veggies that provide you all the important nutrients. They are packed with fibre, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, etc. that boost your metabolism and aid in weight loss.

However, it is applicable only when you are making your smoothie healthy. If not, it will eventually make you gain more weight. In fact, you will be surprised to know that sometimes you make a smoothie unhealthy in certain ways that are damaging your weight loss program.

These are the ways how a smoothie is ruining our weight loss program:

You are using artificial fruit juice

When you use artificial fruit juice, it increases the sugar content of the smoothie. And extra sugar will ultimately ruin your waistline. Instead, go for milk alternatives like unsweetened almond milk.

You only add fruits

Adding a lot of fruits doesn’t make your smoothie healthy. You also need to make it filling with important nutrients like protein, fibre and fat. And avocado, protein powder, flax seeds, peanut butter can help you with that. It will also satiate your hunger.

There is no strict portion

If you have your smoothie without any strict portion control, overconsumption will only add more sugar and carbs. So, you have to limit your smoothie intake.

Store-bought smoothies

When you are buying a smoothie from a restaurant, you end up having a lot of sugar that will ultimately make you gain more weight. So, try to make it at home. Do not consume those bottled smoothies.

You are adding extra sweeteners

Adding refined sugar will make your smoothie unhealthy. So, if you want to get most of its taste, then add one tsp of honey and a pinch of salt.

You have a smoothie in a bowl

When you have your smoothie in a bowl, you add lot of toppings that make the drink sugary. So, instead, have it in a glass without so many toppings.

