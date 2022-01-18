7 Bite sized appetisers to serve at your engagement celebration

Wedding celebrations are getting smaller and smaller as new restrictions are imposed to ensure that the coronavirus pandemic soon ends. If you hope to plan a lovely engagement party for your loved ones, then you’re probably looking for ways to add fun and excitement to a low-key bash. Well, look no further, as we bring you some exciting ways in which you can spice up the food dished up at your event. Take a look at delectable bite-sized appetizers you can serve at your bash.

Chilli Cheese Balls

This is an outstanding appetiser as it is made from four cheeses. You can include orange cheddar, regular processed cheese, smoked gouda and Monterey jack cheese to make the balls. It would be wise to dish this up with a tangy sweet and sour dipping sauce as the dish can be quite bland otherwise.

Cranberry Brie Bites

One of the most celebrated soft cheese, brie is a delight in itself, but is best had with an element of sweetness. This dish sees the brie tucked away in puff pastry and garnished with a cranberry glaze that exudes perfection.

Bacon-Wrapped Water Chestnuts

Should your guests have no aversion to pork, then these are absolutely a must. They are irresistible as the water chestnuts or singhada offer a luscious bite to the crisp bacon.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

If you cook these at a time when water chestnuts are out of season, you can replace them with dates for a completely new dish. The caramelised bacon against the rich and sweet dates will make this a huge hit.

Spinach and Zucchini Bites

Spinach has never been so tasty as when you add it along with peppers, spices and a bit of cheese on a circle of roasted zucchini.

Air-Fryer Sweet potato wedges

A healthy way to replace potato wedges with a more exciting dish, these use sweet potatoes. Moreover, the absence of oil when you use an air fryer, ensures that you take on fewer calories from this appetiser.

Jalapeno and cheese Poppers

These are crowd pleasers and the perfect dish especially if you have kids in your guest list. The cheese is mild in flavor, while the jalapeno within pack a punch with the heat.

Fair warning: These appetizers tend to be very addictive so you may want to make lots of these to satiate your guests!

Also Read: 5 Nourishing soups and broths to cook when your kid has a cold