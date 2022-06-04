7 Cool Father's day gifts UNDER $40 for your dad who loves to travel

Father’s Day 2022 is just around the corner and it is a great day to let our fathers know just how grateful we are for their constant love and support, and for simply their existence. Your father has given you life and love. Dropping you off at school and one long ride to your prom date's home. Wise words, and maybe even a few harsh ones to discipline you when needed. If your dad is a wanderer who loves to travel or if he has to travel a lot because of his work, then here we have a few father’s day gift ideas that will be super useful for him and will make travelling a whole lot easier and much more fun for him.

7 Father’s Day gift ideas for dads who travel a lot:

Here, we have a list of gift ideas that will be super useful for dads who are always travelling.

If your dad is travelling for work, it is obvious that he will be carrying a lot of his electronics. There is a high possibility that all the various chargers and wires may get lost in the luggage. This is where the electronic organiser will come to his aid. It features multiple pockets of various sizes and provides great flexibility for organising electronic accessories. The heavy-duty, durable and water repellent nylon moulded case with an elegant design will protect his items from scratches, dust and accidental dropping.

Luggage tags are essential for every traveller. Give your dad a luggage tag with his initial on it, so that it is easy for him to spot his luggage at the carousel. This luggage tag is made with the purpose of being clipped onto your luggage and not be taken off for a very long time. The beautiful contrast of the letter will make his tag that much easier to pick out from a sea of luggage.

The most detailed and beautiful scratch off map around, the classy matte black with a bright finish underlying makes the most vibrant colours and a stunning piece for any room. It is a huge gift for dad travellers and it is large enough so that you can see each and every country. Even the tiniest islands can be scratched off. It will make your dad feel grateful for all the life adventures he has already had. It will encourage his curiosity and hunger to explore new places and cultures.

4. Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

A portable AND waterproof Bluetooth speaker? He is going to love it! Another awesome gift for the travelin’ dad – the gift of tunes! This bluetooth speaker is surprisingly loud with no distortion, even at maximum volume. It can easily be carried around and can even be used in the shower and around the pool.

Keeping your phone charged is a task especially when you are travelling. Now your dad’s phone will always be charged with this wireless charging dock. He can adjust a comfortable position for watching movies, sending a message or performing facial recognition.The wireless charger is lightweight and is designed in a small size. It features only one cable and one adapter (both included) to save space on your desk.

This blanket is a lightweight and extra comfy all-season blanket that is the perfect travel companion. It is large enough to keep your dad warm and compact enough to be carried in the car, plane, airport, for camping and more. Made with exclusive premium microfleece yarns, it creates a velvety and fuzzy feel that is soft to the touch. Not only will the travel blanket keep him warm when needed, the carrying case can also act as the perfect place to rest his head.

We all know that travelling is just no fun without the right music. We all need our own background music every time we are travelling. Gift your dad these noise cancelling earbuds so that he can keep herself entertained during long journeys. These earbuds are waterproof and sweat-resistant. They feature 4 microphones for perfect voice calls.

Father’s Day 2022 is coming close and it is always best to be prepared in advance with your gift. Your father deserves to know just how loved and appreciated he is, especially if he is a working dad. Working and travelling fathers usually feel guilty for not being able to spend too much time with their family. This fathers day, show him that he is the best with these unique, useful and thoughtful father’s day gift ideas.

