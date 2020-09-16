  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Easy ways to start eating healthy without cutting out your favourite food items

Eating healthy is key to have optimal health and weight management. But that doesn’t mean you have to say no to every favourite item of yours. You need to keep a check on all important nutrients.
102419 reads Mumbai
7 Easy ways to start eating healthy without cutting out your favourite food items7 Easy ways to start eating healthy without cutting out your favourite food items
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is no alternative option to eating healthy in order to stay fit and manage weight. Healthy eating habits will always provide you with all important nutritions. And these nutritions help to lose and manage weight, reduce the risk of chronic diseases and provide overall good health.

So, whatever you eat, try to make it healthy as much as possible. Eating healthy doesn’t mean to maintain any specific kind of diet routine, but it means eating in balance. There will be a perfect balance of fat, carbohydrate and protein to get all the health benefits.

Follow these tips and start eating healthy:

1.For all those evening or afternoon cravings, opt for healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, dates, cheese sticks, etc. And avoid all those salty and fatty junk foods.

2.Fill half of your plate with veggies like Brussel sprouts, broccoli, green beans, carrots, etc. They are low in calories and packed with fibre.

3.Stay hydrated always. Drink water as much as possible throughout the day.

4.Make a smoothie on your own and fill it with all fruits and veggies to make it healthier.

5.Opt for whole-grain carbohydrates as they are packed with dietary fibres and ditch those refined carbohydrates.

6.Control your portion. Now, this doesn’t mean limiting your food intake, but this means having the right amount of protein, veggies, complex carb and healthy fats in each meal.

7.Have a sweet tooth? Then, you can have some dessert as well, but in the right proportion. If you love ice-creams, then have only one scoop of it. One serving of dessert is more than enough.

Also Read: 7 Foods to avoid in breakfast once you hit 40

Credits :eatthis, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement