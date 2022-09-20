Travel Tuesday: 7 Glorious forts around Pune that you must visit

We can all agree that India inherited royalty from great kings who were born in our beautiful nation. Every king's dominion ended with India becoming an independent, democratic country in 1947. But what we still possess are their regal and alluring possessions, such as the traditional Indian forts. India's cultural epicenter feels like it has to be Pune. The city that is regarded the Oxford of the east, has a rich history and lots to discover, particularly forts. History buffs are encouraged to explore these locations by the Sahyadri ranges and the abundance of beautiful and historically significant forts in the area. Here is a list of the top forts in the vicinity of Pune.

1. Torna— Torna is regarded as Pune's tallest fort. Prachandagad is another name for it because of its enormous size. Because Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj captured it as his first fort in 1646, it is significant historically. It is currently one of the most well-liked tourist destinations in Pune and is perfect for a variety of activities, including hiking excursions, nature walks, and even family vacations. Location- 68 Km Southwest of Pune. 2. Purandar- Sambhaji Raje, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was born there. Just 50 kilometres separate Pune from Purandar Fort. If you want to learn more about history, you can also visit its twin fort, Vajragad, on the same day. Location- In the Western Ghats, 50 km to the southeast of Pune. 3. Lohgad- Lohgad fort is perched on a hill nearby Malavali. It is therefore the ideal fort to visit throughout the year. There is a connection between the fort and another fort called Visapur. Location- Malavali district, 65 km northwest of Pune.

4. Rajmachi- One of the most well-liked forts among hikers is this one. It is thought to be exciting to trek alongside the fort for a magnificent picnic. An adventure seeker will find more excitement while camping at the base. Rajmachi, a popular site in the Sahyadri Hills, ought to be on everyone's must-visit list for low-cost tourism. Location- 202 Km from Pune 5. Raigad- The fort at Raigad is of the greatest historical significance. It was established as the Maratha Empire's capital by Shivaji Maharaj. It requires 1737 lengthy steps to get to the fort, which is located at a height of 2700 feet. With a ropeway built by the Maharashtra government, you may climb to the summit of the fort in ten minutes. Isn't that convenient right now? Location- Mahad, Raigad District, 132 Km from Pune. 6. Sudhagad- The Sudhagadh Wildlife Sanctuary was recently established in Sudhagad, also known as Bhorapgad. As one of the better-preserved forts in Maharashtra, it is on the trekking list for many people who want to take lots of photos. Location- Raigad district, 53 Km west of Pune.