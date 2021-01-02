7 Healthy and nutritious food items that keep you happy from the inside & reduce stress levels

Healthy diet is not only important to stay fit and healthy but also essential for staying happy mentally. So, here are some healthy food items that should be added to your diet to stay happy from inside.

Along with staying fit and healthy, it’s also important to be happy. Which is why, there should be certain food items in your diet which keep you happy from inside because food and nutrition are also connected to our happiness.

These ingredients do not include any processed foods with flavours. They are healthy and nutritious foods that have all vitamins and minerals in them.

Foods that make you happy:

Green tea

It has been seen in a recent research that having green tea regularly helps to reduce your stress level. As a result, it improves your mood and overall well-being making you happy from inside. So, try to have green tea on a daily basis.

Raw walnuts

Walnuts are rich in magnesium that makes us relaxed and reduces stress and anxiety. The low-carb content of this nut also helps to keep your blood sugar levels on check. You can include walnuts in your breakfast and snacking time as well.

Coffee

Apart from making you energised, coffee also makes you happy. In research, it has been shown that coffee helps to reduce the risk of depression both in men and women. But it should be consumed in moderation.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolates are rich in antioxidants that reduce the stress hormone levels in our body, thus making us happy from inside.

Berries

Berries have an antioxidant, anthocyanin which reduces the inflammation connected to depression. It makes a great breakfast food that can be added to your salads and yoghurt as well.

Quinoa

Quinoa is known to have flavonoids which have anti-depressant effects on us. So, it plays a major role in improving our mental well-being. Quinoa is also good to have at breakfast.

Eggs

Eggs have B-12, folate, protein and healthy fats and these all are important to improve our brain function. Eggs are great to add to your salads for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well.

