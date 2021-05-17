7 Healthy juices you must have post recovering from COVID 19 for an enhanced immune system

The second wave of COVID 19 virus has taken a huge toll on our life. So, even after recovering from the deadly virus, you need to keep a strict eye on your immune system. So, Dietitian and Therapeutic Nutritionist Ritu Khaneja shares 7 healthy juice recipes to strengthen your immune system post COVID 19 recovery.

Vegetable and fruit juices are loaded with vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. They will help in improving your immune system. COVID 19 affects the digestive system directly by causing tissue damage and inflammation in the stomach. Fresh juices are rapidly absorbed by the digestive system providing a soothing and healing effect. Nutrients get into the bloodstream quickly so you will benefit from them rapidly and feel energised. Juices are recommended during COVID 19 recoveries as these drinks deliver a variety of nutrients, antioxidants and free radical fighting compounds to keep inflammation at bay and give immune systems a little boost. Drinking any of the following juices three times a day will help in improving your immune system post COVID 19 recovery. Hence, Ritu Khaneja, Dietitian and Therapeutic Nutritionist and Founder at RightKcalories, shares some healthy juice recipes that you can have post your CVOID 19 recovery to improve the level of immunity.

Homemade tomato and mint juice

It is a super antioxidant drink and regularises digestion. Blend 4 tomatoes and 2-3 sprigs of mint with 1 glass of water and drink it.

Carrot, Beet, amla, ginger and lemon juice

Carrot and beets help in the excretion of toxins from the body and support healthy liver function. Amla is rich in Vitamin C. Make juice of 2 peeled carrots,1 beet, 2 amlas, and 1-inch ginger piece and add lemon to it. Your juice is ready.

Sweet lime, pineapple and Green Apple

This juice is a powerhouse of Vit. C and calcium. It will improve the immune system and aid in digestion. Blend 2 sweet lime, 200 gm of pineapple and 1 chopped green apple. Add 1 tsp rock salt to it. And you are good to go.

Kiwi, strawberry and orange

This antioxidant blast juice will boost your immune system, helps in managing blood pressure and prevents further sickness. Blend 1 cup strawberry halved, 2 peeled kiwi,1 deseeded orange with 1/2 cup water and 1tsp honey together and drink the tasty juice.

Turmeric, ginger, lemon and orange

All the ingredients of this juice contain anti-inflammatory compounds that have antiviral and antibacterial properties. Mix all the ingredients and blend them together and your juice is ready.

Cucumber, spinach, celery, ginger, lemon

This green juice helps in reducing inflammation and improves your digestion. Blend 2 peeled cucumber, 100 gm spinach leaves, 4 celery stalks and1 inch pc ginger together and add 1/2 lemon juice to it. Voila! Your juice is ready.

Ash gourd, Amla and ginger juice

Ash gourd juice strengthens respiratory processes and detoxifies the kidneys. Blend 200 gm ash gourd, 2 peeled amla and 20 gm ginger together and drink this juice to improve your kidney and respiratory system.

All these juices improve the ph. levels of your body and thereby will boost the energy levels. These juices will control cholesterol as they have high level of dietary fibre and do not contain any saturated fats or sodium. All of the above-mentioned juices are effective in boosting your immune system to aid in the post COVID 19 recovery process.

Also Read: 6 Healthy alternatives of salad toppings to make it more filling

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×