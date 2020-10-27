7 Healthy oatmeal toppings to speed up your weight loss process

Oatmeal toppings play a major role in shedding the extra calories. So, choose toppings wisely to make your oats healthier. You can take help from the list we've created!

Oatmeal is one of the most convenient and healthy foods for weight loss. This is also beneficial to be a healthy diet regularly to keep yourself fit and active. Oats are packed with fibre and that’s the key feature of this food. Fibre satiates your hunger which eventually helps in weight loss.

But this can have adverse effects if you don’t put the right toppings on them. Yes, you heard it right. Toppings also matter to make your oatmeal healthy. So, here are some healthy toppings for your oats to shed the extra calories.

Healthy toppings for oatmeal:

Chia seeds

Chia seeds are highly nutritious and packed with fibre, are low in carbs and calorie content. They can effectively reduce inflammation as it has omega-3 fatty acids. One bowl of oats with chis seeds on the top is all you need to satisfy your hunger in the morning.

Pumpkin

Pumpkin seeds or puree are a great idea to use as toppings in your oats. They are also rich n fibre and Vitamin A that would keep you fit and healthy throughout the day.

Raspberries

Raspberries also are a great way to add more fibre to your oats. They also act as a natural sweetener in your oats so you don’t need to add sugar to it.

Fried eggs

Eggs are full of protein. So, when you are adding them as toppings to your oats then it gives you more satiety feeling. And it’s a great idea for breakfast.

Peanut butter

Peanut butter is rich with protein, fats and good calories and this can effectively help you in weight loss program. This also has vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus etc. that are highly essential for our health.

Banana

If you are using peanut butter as toppings then pair it up with bananas. They are rich in fibre and potassium which acts as a natural sweetener to your oats.

Almonds

Almonds are always an essential part of the weight loss diet plan. They are rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats that make your oatmeal healthy and tasty as well.

Other toppings for your oatmeal

If the above-mentioned options are not enough for you, then you can try for these as well- dark chocolate, pomegranate seeds, avocado, maple syrup etc.

