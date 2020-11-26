7 Lip smacking recipes to celebrate the THANKSGIVING with ultimate joy and fervour

Thanksgiving is a celebration for expressing gratitude which is celebrated on different days in different countries. Here are some delicious recipes to celebrate the day with your loved ones.

Thanksgiving is the day to be thankful for the blessing of the harvest and the proceeding year. This is celebrated on different days in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Liberia, etc. Canada celebrates the day on the second Monday of October and it is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US.

When there is a festival, then it is needless to say that food plays an integral part of it. And there is no exception for Thanksgiving as well. So, here are some delicious recipes for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving recipes to indulge in the day:

Snack recipes for thanksgiving

Without some scrumptious snacks, a Thanksgiving celebration is never complete. Check the video below to get the recipes of some delicious snack recipes for Thanksgiving.

Desserts for Thanksgiving

After a heavy meal, some lip-smacking desserts are must-have in Thanksgiving. These recipes can help you out to impress your guests for this Thanksgiving.

Vegetarian dishes for thanksgiving

If your friends are vegetarians, then try these easy recipes for them in this Thanksgiving.

Traditional Thanksgiving foods

If you are a tradition lover, then make these traditional Thanksgiving foods to celebrate the day with ultimate fervour.

Side dishes for Thanksgiving

If you are planning for a full meal, then check these recipes of side dishes for the Thanksgiving celebration. They are easy to make and delicious to satisfy your tummy.

Main dishes for Thanksgiving

Finally, the main course completes the meal. Check the recipes below.

Thanksgiving casseroles

Thanksgiving is never complete without casseroles. So, try these recipes below. Also Read: Craving something sweet? Renu Dalal shares minimal prep Desi sweet recipes for that sweet tooth

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×