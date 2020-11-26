  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

7 Lip smacking recipes to celebrate the THANKSGIVING with ultimate joy and fervour

Thanksgiving is a celebration for expressing gratitude which is celebrated on different days in different countries. Here are some delicious recipes to celebrate the day with your loved ones.
51702 reads Mumbai
Thanksgiving Recipes for Celebration7 Lip smacking recipes to celebrate the THANKSGIVING with ultimate joy and fervour
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Thanksgiving is the day to be thankful for the blessing of the harvest and the proceeding year. This is celebrated on different days in the United States, Canada, Brazil, Saint Lucia, Grenada, Liberia, etc. Canada celebrates the day on the second Monday of October and it is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the US.

When there is a festival, then it is needless to say that food plays an integral part of it. And there is no exception for Thanksgiving as well. So, here are some delicious recipes for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving recipes to indulge in the day:

Snack recipes for thanksgiving

Without some scrumptious snacks, a Thanksgiving celebration is never complete. Check the video below to get the recipes of some delicious snack recipes for Thanksgiving.

 

Desserts for Thanksgiving

After a heavy meal, some lip-smacking desserts are must-have in Thanksgiving. These recipes can help you out to impress your guests for this Thanksgiving.

 

Vegetarian dishes for thanksgiving

If your friends are vegetarians, then try these easy recipes for them in this Thanksgiving.

 

Traditional Thanksgiving foods

If you are a tradition lover, then make these traditional Thanksgiving foods to celebrate the day with ultimate fervour.

 

Side dishes for Thanksgiving

If you are planning for a full meal, then check these recipes of side dishes for the Thanksgiving celebration. They are easy to make and delicious to satisfy your tummy.

 

Main dishes for Thanksgiving

Finally, the main course completes the meal. Check the recipes below.

 

Thanksgiving casseroles

Thanksgiving is never complete without casseroles. So, try these recipes below.

 

Also Read: Craving something sweet? Renu Dalal shares minimal prep Desi sweet recipes for that sweet tooth

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :youtube, getty images, wikipedia

You may like these
Here’s how you can make the famous five spice powder in 5 SIMPLE steps at home
Love cooking? Check out these 5 tips to take the leap from an amateur to a chef
Craving something sweet? Renu Dalal shares minimal prep Desi sweet recipes for that sweet tooth
International Meatless Day 2020: Manushi Chhillar shares her love for plant based diet & its benefits
Treat yourself with these 4 scrumptious dishes on your day off
5 ESSENTIAL things to keep in mind if you plan to go on a road trip
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement