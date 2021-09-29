7 Mouth watering snacks you need to throw a perfect house party with friends

Planning to gather your friends at home and binge on your favourite series or watch a nice movie on OTT? Apart from electricity and a good wifi connection, the most important thing you should have is food to make the party a hit. The one thing that pops into everyone’s mind after hearing the word party is what will be there to eat! So treating your friends to mouth-watering and yummy snacks is important. Here are 7 such snacks that’ll make their tummy full and your wallet happy!

Baked Chips

These healthy binge crispies add a zesty zing to your taste buds as it is seasoned with the exotic flavour of sour cream wasabi. Made with ragi it is rich in calcium, iron, fibre, protein and is healthy and equally tasty.

Price: Rs 240

Deal: Rs 228

Crunch Box

What's a watch party without boxes of popcorn? This crunch box set comes with three different flavoured popcorn that will satiate each of your friends’ taste preferences.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 399

Assorted Tea Mix

Instead of making your mom angry by inviting all your friends and by asking her to make tea for each of them. Get this assorted tea mix that features a variety of flavours so your friends can pick the one that they like the most.

Price: Rs 180

Snackable Dipsters

From caramel to chocolate, dipsters are perfect for those who have a sweet tooth and love to indulge in biscuits dipped in sweetness.

Price: Rs 480

Chocolates

Chocolates are a must-have, especially when you are inviting your friends home. These chocolate bars with coffee essence are a blissful break that you need to calm your mind and entice your taste buds.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 450

Hot Chocolate Mix

If not chocolate bars, get your hot chocolate mix here that can be regarded as heaven in the mouth. Turn your hot or cold coffees into delicious mochas or make thick chocolate shakes with this delicious choco mix.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 440

Muffin Mix

Make mouth-watering chocolatey muffins with this easy-to-make mix. All you need to do is just add an egg, milk and butter and, tada, your cute little yummy muffins are ready!

Price: Rs 210

