7 Organic superfoods proven to aid holistic and overall weight loss naturally

Most of us have gained a bit of weight over the past year and a half of being locked up at home, and with hectic work schedules that leave no time to indulge in oneself. There is nothing to be ashamed of - we are all in the same boat! Kudos to you if you have made the decision to start losing weight! Remember - it is always more about how your body feels, not how your body looks.

However, this decision comes with its own struggles, especially with patience and diligence, because even the best workouts may not help if you are not eating right. Along with drinking adequate water, maintaining a balanced diet is also important. In 2021, many immunity-boosting superfoods have emerged as trends - foods that have high nutritional or fiber density and very few calories that can stimulate weight loss!

Check out 7 of our favourite delicious superfoods to help you lose weight faster!

1. Neuherbs Raw Unroasted Chia Seeds

The high fiber, protein and Omega 3 content in chia seeds make it one of the best superfoods, and makes it expand inside, resulting in you feeling fuller and also absorbing excess water content, thus aiding in weight loss. These raw seeds are ideal to add the characteristic nutty flavour and nutritional value to your salads, or even beverages!

2. Neuherbs Green Coffee Bean Powder (Pack of 2)

This green coffee bean extract comes from coffee beans that have not been roasted. This helps the coffee beans retain valuable compounds like chlorogenic acid, which is a known antioxidant that can aid weight loss, boost metabolism and lower blood pressure.

3. Actifiber Natural Weight Control Nutrition

This is a 100 percent plant-based dietary fiber that utilises a uniquely holistic approach to help you lose weight. Its high fiber and prebiotic content helps control hunger pangs and extra calorie intake, improves digestive health and provides long-lasting energy naturally!

4. Vitro Super Slim Care Juice

With the goodness of herbs like Garcinia, aloe vera, grapeseed, ginger, honey, cardamom and more, this juice is the e[pitome of a superfood! It helps healthy functioning of the digestive system, boosts metabolism and is a natural formula to stimulate weight loss!

5. Kapiva Chocolate Slim Shake Meal Replacement

Who said weight management has to be bland and boring - you don;t need to sacrifice on your favourite flavours! This low calorie meal replacement chocolate shake is infused with 6 Ayurvedic herbs, 12 different types of superfoods and no processed ingredients to take you ahead on your weight loss regime!

6. Lipton Pure and Light Loose Green Tea Powder

Organic green tea has zero calories of its own, and is a natural and powerful antioxidant due to the presence of a type of flavonoid called catechin. This can help burn lipids faster and more easily by boosting metabolism over time, which means losing weight significantly faster!

7. St. Botanica Natural Apple Cider Vinegar with Mother Vinegar

Prepared from organic Himalayan apples and farm fresh honey, this raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar can significantly help in weight management by promoting early satiety, and also lowers insulin and blood sugar levels. Its powerful alkalising effect on the body helps improve immunity and boosts energy.

