7 Places in India to visit for all the greenery you need in life

Love nature? Here are 7 places to visit in India on your next trip.

Mountains, rivers, valleys and a lot of trees! So much to love about nature. If you have spent time in nature, you will know the happiness it fills you with. When lost in the incredible diversity of it, you feel as if time has slowed down. You flow with the natural rhythms of your body and mother nature as the noise of our crazy lives fades away and we experience stillness. It feels ethereal to behold the beauty so close to you and feel connected to all living things.

There is something elemental about the beauty of nature that leaves most of us dreamy eyes and transcends us to a peaceful sense of being. The picturesque beauty looks as if a painter has etched its expression of wild imagination, which every nature lover will understand once they visit the places mentioned in this post. Visiting these places will do more than just satiate the inner admirer of natural beauty in you. It will divert all your focus from the hustle and bustle of life to the craft of mother nature.

Here are 7 beautiful natural getaways in India for nature lovers.

Khajjiar, Himachal Pradesh

Referred to as the “Mini Switzerland of India”, Khajjiar is a popular hill station. Green meadows, dense forests and mountain vistas make it a place that every nature lover should visit.

Coorg, Karnataka

Also known as the “Scotland of India”, Coorg is breathtakingly beautiful with lush green plantations and stunning landscapes and wonderful waterfalls. You will be in awe of this place after visiting it once.

Valley of Flowers, Uttaranchal

The Valley of Flowers, situated in Garhwal is like a fairyland on earth. It is unarguably one of the most beautiful places in India.

Munnar, Kerala

A hill station famous for its tea and spice plantations, it is an idyllic tourist destination. The scenery here is magnificent - a haven of peace and tranquillity.

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Famous for its pine hills and rice fields, Ziro is a beautiful plateau located 115 km from Itanagar. Blessed with lush green forest and elevated patches.

Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

The enchanted valley is a picturesque beauty that leaves the onlooker mesmerised with natural bliss. It is one of the best-kept secrets of Northeast India. It is a must visit for people who love exploring the beauty of nature and trekking.

Yumthang Valley, Sikkim

The beautiful landscape, the beautiful meadows and the Teesta river flowing through the Himalayas looks like heaven on earth. It is 150 km from Gangtok and sits over 3,500 meters high.

