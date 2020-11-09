7 Popular Indian traditional foods to include in your Diwali menu this year

Food is an essential part of Diwali as people like to indulge in different delicious preparations during this festival to satisfy their taste buds. Be it desserts or snacks or any sweets, Diwali is never complete without some traditional Indian dishes. So, here are some popular traditional foods of India to celebrate Diwali.

Traditional Indian foods for Diwali:

Kheel Batasha

Kheel batasha or sweet puffed rice is one of the most popular sweets of Delhi in Diwali. They are generally made in water-drop shape, but kheel and hathri are also made to give a different form to them. Kheel is animal-shaped and hathri is tower-shaped.

Mawa kachori

Mawa kachori is a popular delicacy of Rajasthan for Diwali that is made with dry fruits and khoya stuffing and then dipped in sugar syrup. This scrumptious dish can also make a great dessert.

Moti Pak

Rajasthan and Gujarat are popular for Moti Pak which is prepared with chickpea flour, khoya and sugar. This popular sweet reminds us of motichur ke laddoo.