7 Popular Indian traditional foods to include in your Diwali menu this year
Food is an essential part of Diwali as people like to indulge in different delicious preparations during this festival to satisfy their taste buds. Be it desserts or snacks or any sweets, Diwali is never complete without some traditional Indian dishes. So, here are some popular traditional foods of India to celebrate Diwali.
Traditional Indian foods for Diwali:
Kheel Batasha
Kheel batasha or sweet puffed rice is one of the most popular sweets of Delhi in Diwali. They are generally made in water-drop shape, but kheel and hathri are also made to give a different form to them. Kheel is animal-shaped and hathri is tower-shaped.
Mawa kachori
Mawa kachori is a popular delicacy of Rajasthan for Diwali that is made with dry fruits and khoya stuffing and then dipped in sugar syrup. This scrumptious dish can also make a great dessert.
Moti Pak
Rajasthan and Gujarat are popular for Moti Pak which is prepared with chickpea flour, khoya and sugar. This popular sweet reminds us of motichur ke laddoo.
Aloo Bonda
It is a popular street-side snack in South India. It is stuffed potato under a crispy fried coating of gram flour that makes an awesome snacking food for Diwali.
Murukku
It is a popular South India snack that is made with rice flour. This is known as Chakli in North India and can be made quickly to enjoy with your tea.
Rasgulla
It is a Bengali dessert sweet that’s made with cottage cheese and dipped in heavy sugar syrup. Not only Bengalis, but rasgulla is a popular one all around the country. This would be a great idea for dessert.
Teepi Gavvalu
This is a popular snack in Andhra Pradesh. The name is in the Telugu language which means sweet shells. These are rolling doughs that are made with flour and jaggery and deep-fried and dipped in sugar syrup then.
Other traditional foods for Diwali
The list is not end yet, you can try these as well:
Chiraunji ki barfi, samosa, anarsa, karanjis, shankarpale, gulgule, mohanthal, Deepawali marundu, thenkuzhal, singal, pinni, lapsi rava shira, cholafali, rasabali, gajrela, atta laddoo, gujjiya, dry fruit Sandesh, soan papdi, moong dal ka halwa, onion bhaji, gulab janum, etc.
