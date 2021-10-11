7 Spacious and insulated lunch boxes to keep your food warm and fresh all day long

As we are slowly coming out of our houses and work from home is seemingly coming to an end, our office needs have to be addressed and one of them includes our lunch. Having gotten used to ghar ka khaana in the pandemic, office lunches may seem a little unsettling at first. Get yourself a good tiffin or lunch box that’ll keep your food fresh and warm so you can enjoy your lunch as much as possible. The ongoing sale is offering unbelievable discounts, so wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Stainless Steel Insulated Lunch Box

This dishwasher safe lunch box includes two containers, one carrier, one carry bag. This double vacuum insulated lunch box will keep your food piping hot and fresh for up to 8 hours. So, you’ll always find a hot meal waiting for you. It comes with an anti-skid grip at the bottom of the case, preparing it for the worst.

PRICE: ₹ 1799

2. Stainless Steel Lunch Box with Tumbler

This set is an ideal product for carrying at the office, school, college and workplace. It has 3 stainless steel leak-proof containers which can be used for storing dry as well as semi-liquid foods and a leak-proof tumbler for storing juice, buttermilk and water.

PRICE: ₹ 398

3. Polypropylene Lunch Box Set

This lunch box is perfect for everyone as it lets you pack more variety and healthier options, so your little ones eat better and build healthy eating habits. The compartments help to plan a well-balanced diet not only for girls and boys to keep fit, but also for men and women to have a comprehensive nutrition.

PRICE: ₹ 529

4. Stainless Steel Lunch Box Blue

These lunch boxes are high on style and do not compromise on any health and safety standards. These lunch boxes are tough, sturdy and made of 100% food grade materials which do not leach and bleed into your food even when packed with fresh hot meals, preserving their original taste and aroma all day long.

PRICE: ₹ 499

5. Lunch Box with Bottle Black

These stainless-steel containers are airtight and leak proof. The full 360-degree lock-able lid of the containers consists of a food grade silicone seal that locks in the freshness and retains the moisture of the food for long hours.

PRICE: ₹ 833

6. Stainless Steel Compartment Tiffin

The good old steel ka tiered dabba always has our heart. This one comes with four boxes to help you pack your balanced meal including dal, roti, sabzi and rice. The material is durable and avoids leakage to keep your food safe and yummy!

PRICE: ₹ 409

7. Soft Insulated Lunch Box

Carry your home cooked food in style with an insulated lunch box, it keeps food hot and fresh for long hours. Gives you the freedom of carrying liquid dishes as containers are leak proof, so that you can carry a variety of food without the fear of spillage.

PRICE: ₹ 248

