7 Surprising uses of Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a type of vinegar which is made from fermented apple juice. It is a kitchen staple that is used in salad dressings, marination, chutneys, food preservation, etc. But apart from that, apple cider vinegar can be used in several other things. It would be surprising to know its different purposes. So, here are the uses of apple cider vinegar.

Different uses of apple cider vinegar:

Good for diabetics

Apple cider vinegar helps to control blood sugar level in your body. In a research, it has been seen that the consumption of this vinegar after a high-carb meal can control the insulin sensitivity in your body.

Good for weight loss

Often, apple cider vinegar is known to be effective for weight loss. It prevents you from having high-calorie foods and reduces belly fat.

It preserves food

Apple cider vinegar is also used to preserve foods. It makes the foods acidic that deactivates the enzymes and kills bacteria that can damage the food.

It is a deodoriser

It has antibacterial properties that can eliminate bad smells. So, any corner of your home is stinky then mix apple cider vinegar with water and spray the liquid on that spot to reduce the smell.

Salad dressing

If you make different salads at your home and want a good salad dressing, then avoid buying any from stores and instead add the apple cider vinegar.

All-purpose cleaner

Due to its antibacterial properties, apple cider vinegar works as a great all-purpose cleaner. Mix half a cup of the vinegar with one cup of water for it to become a cleaning liquid. It also kills harmful bacteria.

Effective for sore throat

The antibacterial properties of the vinegar can also save you from the sore throat by killing the problem-causing bacteria. Mix apple cider vinegar with water and gargle with it to get relief.

