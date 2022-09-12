7 Travel-friendly Suitcases You Can Find on Amazon Deal of the Day

Traveling is always fun but what makes your travel plans even more interesting is an easy and comfortable suitcase. One of the first things that you should keep in mind while buying a suitcase or trolley is the price and if it fits your budget or not. Secondly, check for the quality and features like whether it has wheels, or strong handles, etc. It is an extra perk if your suitcase comes with a warranty so that you get assistance when needed. We have kept all these factors in mind and curated a list of quality suitcases from Amazon Deal of the Day. 7 Suitcases from Amazon Deal of the Day

Urban Forest Trolley Luggage This bright yellow suitcase from Urban Forest is extremely lightweight and has a frame and structure suitable for a smooth travel experience. It is made of polypropylene, which makes this suitcase versatile and highly durable. The interiors of this suitcase are spacious with multi-organizer sleeves and cross-compression belts. This suitcase also features an expandable zipper so you can customize the space according to your need. It is also water-resistant and comes with a TSA numbered lock system that can be operated by the TSA agents if you forget your password. The best thing about this product is its 360-degree spinner wheels.

Price: Rs 11500 Deal: Rs 6399 Buy Now 2. 3G Smart Series ABS USB Charging 4 Wheel Trolley Luggage Made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS, this travel-friendly trolley has a hard casing and features 4 smooth and super silent running wheels. Its USP is that it comes with a USB charging port which is quite unique and intricately designed to charge your phone or laptop while you are traveling. Although any external power source like power banks are not included with the suitcase. It has 2 spacious compartments along with a water-resistant outer body.

Price: Rs 6999 Deal: Rs 2499 Buy Now 3. Swiss Brand Riga Hard Side Medium Trolley Swiss Brand has been providing reliable and innovative products for its customers for ages. They design and create cutting-edge products focusing on the needs of their clients. This medium-sized suitcase is not an exception to that vision, it features effortless mobility, easy maneuvering and top-notch security. It is made of ABS material with a PC fold and has a TSA number lock that can be operated by TSA agents if in any case you forgot the password and are stuck with it. This suitcase is water-resistant, feather-light but strong and durable

Price: Rs 16000 Deal: Rs 8000 Buy Now 4. DKNY Quilted Soft Range Indigo Color Soft Medium Luggage Change your definition of traveling with this soft luggage trolley from DKNY. This suitcase provides for luxurious, easy and enjoyable travel. The distinctive look and feel of this suitcase blends well with your personality and stands out from the crowd. Made from 100% polyester, this suitcase has a soft and flexible outer cover and provides effortless mobility. It also features web compression straps with a detachable organizer, a wet pocket, and mesh compartments for your wet clothes or slippers. It also comes with a TSA lock so you don’t have to worry about accidentally locking your suitcase.

Price: Rs 22,200 Deal: Rs 12,210 Buy Now 5. Calvin Klein Madison AVE HS Hard Side Medium Trolley Bag Experience a smooth and obstruction-free travel with the multi-stage telescopic handle of this suitcase. Even though this suitcase is quite voluminous, it is very lightweight and can accommodate all your travel needs. It has both top and side handles and its main compartment interior features double-sided packing. It also has a zippered divider and garment restraint straps. Its 360 degree spinner wheels ensure smooth mobility.

Price: Rs 25,600 Deal: Rs 15,360 Buy Now 6. RONCATO Stellar Range Rossoscuro Color Hard Cabin Luggage RONCATO has been making Italian fashion inspired travel accessories for over three generations. Their suitcases will always have a long life and have top notch technology. It is made of a combination of materials like ABS and PC which gives it the sturdiness that is required to endure impact while traveling. It also comes with a TSA lock so you do not have to worry about buying a lock and key. This suitcase is also water-resistant, feather light and super strong.