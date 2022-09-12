7 Travel-friendly Suitcases You Can Find on Amazon Deal of the Day
The one thing that stresses us out during holiday is packing & you need a perfect suitcase for that. Check these amazing suitcases from Amazon Deal of the Day.
Traveling is always fun but what makes your travel plans even more interesting is an easy and comfortable suitcase. One of the first things that you should keep in mind while buying a suitcase or trolley is the price and if it fits your budget or not. Secondly, check for the quality and features like whether it has wheels, or strong handles, etc. It is an extra perk if your suitcase comes with a warranty so that you get assistance when needed. We have kept all these factors in mind and curated a list of quality suitcases from Amazon Deal of the Day.
7 Suitcases from Amazon Deal of the Day
This bright yellow suitcase from Urban Forest is extremely lightweight and has a frame and structure suitable for a smooth travel experience. It is made of polypropylene, which makes this suitcase versatile and highly durable. The interiors of this suitcase are spacious with multi-organizer sleeves and cross-compression belts. This suitcase also features an expandable zipper so you can customize the space according to your need. It is also water-resistant and comes with a TSA numbered lock system that can be operated by the TSA agents if you forget your password. The best thing about this product is its 360-degree spinner wheels.
2. 3G Smart Series ABS USB Charging 4 Wheel Trolley Luggage
Made from acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS, this travel-friendly trolley has a hard casing and features 4 smooth and super silent running wheels. Its USP is that it comes with a USB charging port which is quite unique and intricately designed to charge your phone or laptop while you are traveling. Although any external power source like power banks are not included with the suitcase. It has 2 spacious compartments along with a water-resistant outer body.
3. Swiss Brand Riga Hard Side Medium Trolley
Swiss Brand has been providing reliable and innovative products for its customers for ages. They design and create cutting-edge products focusing on the needs of their clients. This medium-sized suitcase is not an exception to that vision, it features effortless mobility, easy maneuvering and top-notch security. It is made of ABS material with a PC fold and has a TSA number lock that can be operated by TSA agents if in any case you forgot the password and are stuck with it. This suitcase is water-resistant, feather-light but strong and durable
4. DKNY Quilted Soft Range Indigo Color Soft Medium Luggage
Change your definition of traveling with this soft luggage trolley from DKNY. This suitcase provides for luxurious, easy and enjoyable travel. The distinctive look and feel of this suitcase blends well with your personality and stands out from the crowd. Made from 100% polyester, this suitcase has a soft and flexible outer cover and provides effortless mobility. It also features web compression straps with a detachable organizer, a wet pocket, and mesh compartments for your wet clothes or slippers. It also comes with a TSA lock so you don’t have to worry about accidentally locking your suitcase.
5. Calvin Klein Madison AVE HS Hard Side Medium Trolley Bag
Experience a smooth and obstruction-free travel with the multi-stage telescopic handle of this suitcase. Even though this suitcase is quite voluminous, it is very lightweight and can accommodate all your travel needs. It has both top and side handles and its main compartment interior features double-sided packing. It also has a zippered divider and garment restraint straps. Its 360 degree spinner wheels ensure smooth mobility.
6. RONCATO Stellar Range Rossoscuro Color Hard Cabin Luggage
RONCATO has been making Italian fashion inspired travel accessories for over three generations. Their suitcases will always have a long life and have top notch technology. It is made of a combination of materials like ABS and PC which gives it the sturdiness that is required to endure impact while traveling. It also comes with a TSA lock so you do not have to worry about buying a lock and key. This suitcase is also water-resistant, feather light and super strong.
7. HEYS EZ Access 2.0 Range Purple Color Hard Medium Luggage
Most hardside luggage trolleys feature a 50/50 split design in their interiors but this suitcase is unique as it features a front opening system. This offers a full depth packing solution ideal for those who prefer packing on one side only. This suitcase is made of polycarbonate composite that makes this bag lightweight, durable and impact-resistant. It also has a stylish embossing made of carbon fiber that hides the scratches and scuffs. The fully-lined interior comes with a buckled compression and triple mesh storage pocket. The zipper-release expansion option gives you 20% extra storage space.
Choose your favorite suitcase from the range of versatile options mentioned above. Make sure to check the measurements and configurations along with the color and design. All the brands mentioned above are of great quality and have a reputation for good customer service. Hurry and grab the deals from Amazon Deal of the Day.
Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!
Recommended articles:
4 Creative ideas to add hammock to your room