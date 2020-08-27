7 Ways to use old coffee grounds for different purposes

Coffee is not only a popular beverage, but it also is beneficial for skin and hair. Apart from that, coffee grounds are highly useful for several purposes of your home, garden and pets. Here’s why.

Most of us love coffee. One hot cup of coffee is all we need to make ourselves energised in the morning to get ready for work. Not only as a beverage, but coffee is also popular for being beneficial for skin and hair as well. Coffee grounds work wonders on the skin when you use them as an exfoliant.

But you might be surprised to know that old coffee grounds are useful for several other purposes. You can use it as a fertilizer in your garden, to kill insects and pests, to remove fleas from your pets etc. Apart from these, there are several other things where you can use your old coffee grounds.

These are the ways to use coffee grounds for several purposes.

1.Plants need various essential nutrients to have optimal growth. So, you can use coffee grounds in your soil as they contain many essential nutrients like nitrogen, calcium, potassium, iron, phosphorus, magnesium and chromium.

2.You can compost your coffee grounds to use it on the soil of your garden to increase its nutrients and water level.

3.Certain compounds in coffee like caffeine and diterpenes are toxic to insects and pests. So, you can use coffee grounds to repel bugs as well.

4.Coffee grounds are highly beneficial against fleas also. Fleas are very common problems in pets. So, just rub the grounds on your pet’s fur after shampooing to remove the fleas.

5.Coffee contains nitrogen which can absorb or eliminate any bad odour. You can also put one cup of coffee grounds in your fridge to eliminate bad smell. 6.Kitchen utensils can easily be scrubbed with coffee grounds to get them clean. 7.Mix coffee grounds with coconut oil or water and rub this on the skin affected by cellulite. This will reduce the appearance of cellulite.

