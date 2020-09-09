8 Healthy carbs that aid in your weight loss program
You must have heard that eliminating carbs from your diet routine is important for weight loss. Hence, the ketogenic diet emphasises on limiting our carb intake and increasing the consumption of protein foods. So, with all this, most of us have a generic concept that carbs are unhealthy as they lead to weight gain.
This is not true. You can definitely have carbs but only good and healthy carbs. Our body produces energy from them, which is essential for us. And according to research, overconsumption of fat actually makes us gain more weight. So, instead of omitting all kinds of carb intake, start having only the healthy carbs.
Healthy carbs for weight loss:
Amaranth
It’s one of the best healthy carbs that makes a great source of plant-based protein as well. And it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that lower the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity.
Barley
Barley can significantly reduce serum cholesterol and visceral fat, thus decreasing the risk of any cardiovascular disease.
Brown rice
Brown rice is a type of whole grain that is packed with protein and fibre with just only 120 calories.
Khorasan
Khorasan wheat is an ancient grain that has more proteins than normal wheat. Consumption of this will help to reduce cholesterol, blood sugar and inflammation caused by chemicals.
Oats
Oats have prebiotic fibre that boosts metabolism. And it has phenolic compounds and phytoestrogens that work as antioxidants. They reduce the effects of chronic inflammation.
Quinoa
Quinoa is gluten-free and has proteins, fibres, Vitamin B, potassium, etc. that reduce blood pressure effectively.
Whole wheat bread
Whole wheat reduces cholesterol, blood-sugar and satisfies our hunger. It provides us with all the nutrition of whole grains.
Chickpeas
Chickpeas is a powerful legume that comes with several health benefits. It regulates blood sugar levels.
Other healthy carbs
Some of the other healthy carbs are kidney beans, lentils, apples, avocado, berries, grapefruit, watermelon, kiwi, beets, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, sweet potatoes, etc.
Also Read: 5 Delicious apple recipes to keep the doctor away