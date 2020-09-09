8 Healthy carbs that aid in your weight loss program

Completely omitting your carb intake to lose weight is actually unhealthy. And this eventually makes you gain more weight. So, try to have healthy carbs only that won’t make you fat.

You must have heard that eliminating carbs from your diet routine is important for weight loss. Hence, the ketogenic diet emphasises on limiting our carb intake and increasing the consumption of protein foods. So, with all this, most of us have a generic concept that carbs are unhealthy as they lead to weight gain.

This is not true. You can definitely have carbs but only good and healthy carbs. Our body produces energy from them, which is essential for us. And according to research, overconsumption of fat actually makes us gain more weight. So, instead of omitting all kinds of carb intake, start having only the healthy carbs.

Healthy carbs for weight loss:

Amaranth

It’s one of the best healthy carbs that makes a great source of plant-based protein as well. And it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that lower the risk of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and obesity.

Barley

Barley can significantly reduce serum cholesterol and visceral fat, thus decreasing the risk of any cardiovascular disease.

Brown rice

Brown rice is a type of whole grain that is packed with protein and fibre with just only 120 calories.

Khorasan

Khorasan wheat is an ancient grain that has more proteins than normal wheat. Consumption of this will help to reduce cholesterol, blood sugar and inflammation caused by chemicals.

Oats

Oats have prebiotic fibre that boosts metabolism. And it has phenolic compounds and phytoestrogens that work as antioxidants. They reduce the effects of chronic inflammation.

Quinoa

Quinoa is gluten-free and has proteins, fibres, Vitamin B, potassium, etc. that reduce blood pressure effectively.

Whole wheat bread

Whole wheat reduces cholesterol, blood-sugar and satisfies our hunger. It provides us with all the nutrition of whole grains.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas is a powerful legume that comes with several health benefits. It regulates blood sugar levels.

Other healthy carbs

Some of the other healthy carbs are kidney beans, lentils, apples, avocado, berries, grapefruit, watermelon, kiwi, beets, bell peppers, broccoli, cauliflower, kale, sweet potatoes, etc.

