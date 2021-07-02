8 Healthy snacks you can munch on without any guilt

Now munch away without a worry with these super healthy snacks that even your doctor won’t have a problem with.

Ever felt guilty for munching too much snacks while you binge watched an entire series? Midnight snacking can be really unhealthy and create health hazards like increase in blood sugar levels, heart diseases, obesity and acidity. But worry not! We have got your back with these super healthy snacks that you can munch with no regrets. Here, we have a list of 8 healthy snacks that are extremely high on nutrients and proteins. Now stock up your shelves with these healthy snacks and upgrade your binge-watching experience.

Fox Nuts

Switch your unhealthy bhujia sev with this healthy and lightweight makhana. They are low in cholesterol, sodium and saturated fats, and are good for your heart. This snack will improve your heart health, your bones, blood sugar level and promote weight loss.

Price: $22.99

Buy Now

Choco-Chip Protein Cookies

These chocolate chip protein cookies are ultra-low on carbs making them a great snacking option. They are rich in nutritious ingredients, cocoa, proteins along with other nuts and essential vitamins. They are easily digested and absorbed by the gut quickly than other proteins and promote muscle growth and treat blood sugar levels.

Price: $18.46

Buy Now

Seeds Mix

These healthy roasted mix of seeds make for a great late night snack. It contains Sunflower Seeds, Flax Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Balck Chia Seeds and Pumpkin Seeds which are good for the heart, helps in reducing fat, helps in boosting immunity, reduces hair fall and is good for skin. So you can munch and stay healthy at the same time!

Price: $15

Buy Now

Healthy Nutmix

We have always known that dry fruits are super healthy and make for a great snack. This healthy nut mix is low in fat, calories and sodium and improves digestion, immunity, mental health and prevents urinary tract infections. Apart from the usual almonds and cashews, this nut mix also has delicious hazelnut.

Price: $20.92

Buy Now

Vegan Cookies

If you feel like having a light and healthy snack for breakfast, then these organic vegan cookies are a dream come true! They are super high on protein and fibre while the nuts in them are a hero for the heart. A pack of these organic cookies will get you ready and energized for the day.

Price: $33.93

Buy Now

Healthy Chips

These healthy chips are seasoned with delicious chilli and lime and are baked and not fried, making them low on calories and high on proteins. They are not only super delicious but also help in weight loss and are an energizing stress-buster. If you are a spice-lover, then this is the right snack for you!

Price: $25

Buy Now

Snack Bars

This is the most energizing snack one can have. It will fill your tummy and get you ready for a long day. This yoga bar is highly nutritious and filled with whole grain, nuts and seeds. It is extremely tasty including cravable flavours like chocolate nuts and sea salt, caramel almond sea salt and peanut butter dark chocolate.

Price: $18.45

Buy Now

Multigrain Puffs

These mouth-watering multigrain puffs are loaded with the goodness of chickpeas and vegan white cheddar. They are very high on proteins, essential vitamins and minerals, and make for a tasty vegan snack. If you are a cheese-lover, then you must load up your snack shelves with these puffs that are cholesterol-free and low on calories.

Price: $28

Buy Now

Share your comment ×