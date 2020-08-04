8 signs that Samosa is the love of your life

If your heart skips a beat when you see a crispy hot samosa in front of you, then you are definitely suffering from a grave 'samosa' addiction. Here are 8 signs that will tell you if you are a die-hard samosa fan.

Do you always imagine Samosas when someone mentions snack? If yes, then you are on the right article. These stunning golden-brown delicious maida pockets stuffed with filling of traditional mashed potato, onions, green peas are generally served with mint, coriander and tamarind chutney.

Samosa is piping hot, spicy and always available nearby. It uplifts every mood around and is loved by children and adults both. If you are a die-hard fan of this crispy and savoury dish, you would relate to the following things.

Samosa is your go-to snack. It is a perfect definition of sasta, sundar and tikau treat. You can find atleast one shop at almost every corner in India that serves piping hot samosa with mint and tamarind chutney.

As soon as it starts drizzling from the sky in monsoon, you always persuade your friends, family or anyone nearby to cook/order some crispy brown samosas and savour it with a cup of piping hot tea.

You miss eating samosas every single day throughout your college, school and work life. Your canteen memories are incomplete without some crisp samosas, chai and the spicy and sweet chutney.

It doesn’t matter if you have a plate of pizzas, pasta or cold drinks infront of you, Chai and samosa is your first love and go-to combination for every evening time snack with your family or friends.

If you have super sniffing senses and you can easily smell the spicy samosa filling frying in burning hot oil from afar, you are a true samosa fan.

You have tasted so many fillings from pasta, cheesy and chowmein but nothing beats spicy aaloo fillings made with cumin seeds, asafoetida, green chillies, coriander, red chillies, ginger and lot of love.

If you a true samosa lover and eat like you don’t care about the world then probably most of your your t-shirts, jeans, bag and even your mobile screen is full of oil stains and fingerprints from gobbling up samosas.

You don’t care about new pizza toppings or pasta sauces. Your only worst nightmare of all time is samosa waale bhaiya saying samose toh khatam ho gaye.

Credits :Getty Images

