8 signs that show you can’t live without Pizzas

Have you ever wanted to be in pajamas, binge on your favourite movie and eat pizzas all day long? If yes, then you know you are a die-hard fan of pizzas. We bring you the 8 signs to prove that you can’t live without pizza.
“Anyone who says that money cannot buy happiness has clearly never spent their money on pizza.”  

Do you love the first crunchy bite of pizza when all the flavour from sauces, cheese and seasonings bursts and rushes into your taste buds? There’s no replacement to that feeling. Thick or thin, olives or jalapeños, cheddar or mozzarella- Pizza is perfect in all shapes and sizes.

Pizza is an ultimate dish that you can pop in your mouth anytime. When the tangy sauce, assorted veggies and loads of cheese on top of the base melts in your mouth, you know that it’s the best meal ever. Here are some things you will relate to if you are a die-hard pizza lover. 

  1. If you are in a mall with your family or having a sleepover with your friends, you always know what you want to eat. You suggest ordering a pizza every single time, anywhere.
  1. One slice can never be enough for you. Even if you feel sick, you will still gobble up the entire pizza because you don’t want to miss out on that tangy sauce, toppings and veggies.

  1. Do you order pizza whenever you are happy or sad, at a party or an outing? This dish with gooey cheese and an amazing blast of flavours is the best for every mood and occasion.  
  1. Your eyes go wide when someone leaves the crust or a big chunk of cheese on their plate. You even pack the leftovers because you absolutely worship every single inch of the pizza and don’t want it to be wasted at all. 
  1. You always burn your tongue or roof of your mouth because you can never wait for the pizza to cool down. You just pop it in your mouth as soon as it’s set on the table. But the melting cheese is all worth it.
  1. You get an empty feeling whenever you see cheese, oregano or ketchup lying around in the house. You start missing the cheesy taste of pizza and think of the different toppings you would be adding on your next pizza meal. 
  1. There are ample of things pizza joints are selling with the pizzas like garlic breads, calzones and tacos. But you know that nothing beats a big box of pizza with the gooey cheese and thin crust and watching the cheese stretch when you pull slices out. 
  1. Nothing upsets you more than being informed that your favourite pizza place is shut, or your favourite pizza is out of stock.

