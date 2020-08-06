8 Signs you can’t live without SPICY FOOD

Did you know that studies say that eating spices can lower the risk of heart diseases, cancer and diabetes? Yes, you read it right. Here are the 8 signs you can relate to if you are a spicy food lover.

There is no denying that India is known for its super spicy food. While foreigners may cry a river after a sole bite of spicy Indian food, a typical Indian will always enjoy the spices and the flavours that our lovely country offers.

If you are a spicy food lover, then you have landed on the right article. Here are the 8 signs you can relate to if you are a spice lover and can’t live without spicy food.

1. Whenever you are dining out at the restaurants or ordering food at home, the only instruction you give to them is “Make it extra, extra spicy” because spice is life.

2. You feel happy when you munch on chillies while eating food. You actually savour the fiery build-up in your mouth by chillies because you love spice to the core.



3. Even while picking up snacks, you pay attention to the ‘extra hot’ sign. You always prefer spicy Magic Masala flavour over sweet-sour Cream and Onion flavour because you don’t have the word bland in your dictionary.



4. You hate sharing food because nobody can match up to your level of spice when it comes to food. You roll your eyes so hard when you see people blowing air out of their mouth after having one bite of your spicy food.



5. You LOVE spicy street food. You have a special place in your heart for chowmein, golgappas and momos and always ask to make it super spicy.



6. You always carry a solution for tasteless food in your pocket- a bottle of your favourite sauce or dip that is usually super-hot. You love slathering it on anything and everything ranging from fries to pasta.



7. The first thing you look out for on the dining table is fresh green chillies because your food is incomplete unless you have couple of chillies with it.



8. Your mother always cooks two kind of food. One with normal amount of spice for everyone else and the other with extra EXTRA spices just for you.

Credits :Getty Images

