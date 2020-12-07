8 Traditional foods for Christmas that should be added to the menu

The month of December means Christmas is about to come. This festival is all about home decoration, Christmas tree, stars, bells with fairy lights and tasty and delicious cakes.

There are many traditional food items all over the world associated with this occasion. So, if you want to do something different this year Christmas, then here’s the list of some traditional food items for Christmas.

Traditional foods of Christmas:

Apple cider

It is a popular traditional drink in Canada and the United States which is a bit tangier and generally pressed in local mills. This unsweetened and unfiltered beverage is made from apples and is a must-have for Christmas.

Bread pudding

It is a bread-based dessert which is made with bread, milk and eggs. It was originated in England but was also made in other countries during Christmas.

Cranberry sauce

Made out of cranberries, this sauce is served during Christmas in the United Kingdom with Roast Turkey.

Eggnog