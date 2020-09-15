9 Easy Pasta hacks to make the Italian delicacy more flavourful

Pasta is a delicious dish and is loved across the globe. But if you want to make it tastier and more flavourful, then these easy hacks will help you. Read below to try these pasta hacks.

Have you ever thought why your pasta is not up to the mark? Maybe you are missing some easy tidbit that can make your pasta extremely lip-smacking and delicious. These are some small yet extra things that can instantly make your pasta tasty.

For example, you need to add salt to your pasta water, you have to use certain things for perfect toppings, etc. There are several tips like these that you can use to make your pasta extra tasty.

Easy pasta hacks to make it extra flavourful:

1.Add slightly more salt to your pasta water. This way, salt is absorbed well in your pasta and it will taste good.

2.Do you add olive oil to your pasta water? If you do, then stop doing it right now. Instead, add olive oil to your pasta once it is cooked as it will prevent the pasta from sticking to each other.

3.Try to make your own pasta sauce at home. This way, you will cut down on extra sugar and salt. All you need is onions, garlic and tomatoes to make the pasta sauce.

4.Have some leftover pasta? Don’t just put it in your microwave, instead, warm it on a hot pan with some water or stock. This way your pasta won’t get dry and mushy.

5.Always cover your baked pasta with an aluminium foil. The steam will then hydrate the pasta keeping it moist.

6.Sometimes people often put pasta before the water is boiling. This is one of the biggest mistakes. Always put the pasta after the water starts to boil.

7.While cooking, don’t forget to stir your pasta properly because that’s what prevents the noodles from sticking to each other.

8.Saute your garlic before adding it to the pasta sauce so that it is absorbed properly in it.

9.If you need to heat up the sauce, then use a pan and not a pot.

