9 Easy tips and DIY ideas to make a delicious birthday cake at home for your loved ones

Is there any birthday coming up in your home? Then, you can take help from these tips and ideas to make the perfect birthday cake at home for your dear ones.

A birthday is never complete without a delicious cake. This helps us to celebrate our special day. And when it comes to birthday cake, then there are several options available according to our taste.

Be it vanilla, strawberry, chocolate or butterscotch, a birthday cake is loved by everyone. But the celebration goes to another level when you make a birthday cake for your loved ones. This makes them feel extra special as their birthday cake is made with your own personal touch. So, here are some tips and ideas to make a perfect birthday cake at home.

Tips and ideas to make the perfect birthday cake at home:

Tips for a delicious home-made cake

For sprinkles: When you are adding sprinkles in your cake, then put it on the flour before making the batter. This will help them float on the batter and they will be evenly distributed all over the cake.

Frosting and cutting: Make sure you completely cool down the cake before frosting and cutting it. Even a slightly warm cake can melt the frosting. So, keep it for sometime in the room temperature to adjust before frosting and cutting.

Frosting: If you cannot manage the frosting part properly, then do ganache or caramel icing instead of buttercream. If you are new at decorating your cake, then applying ganache or caramel icing will make the cake look like a professional one.

Frosting with buttercream: If you are frosting with buttercream, then make sure to apply a think layer of crumb coat before putting the final frosting layer. Crumb coat is a thin layer of frosting applied before putting the final frosting layer.

Trimming your cake: To give your cake a professional look, trim its upper part for a flat and smooth surface.

Cake pans: Make sure you use both butter and parchment paper in your cake pan before baking it.

Toothpick: This part might seem less important to you. But you have to check your cake with a toothpick to see if it has baked properly.

Naked layer technique: To have a more elegant looking cake, give it a naked layer with frosting rather than giving a heavy coat of it.

Serving: Always serve your cake at room temperature and not cold.

DIY cake ideas

