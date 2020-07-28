9 Scrumptious desserts gifted by Indians that will give you instant sugar rush

Are you someone who instantaneously jumps to the dessert counter instead of the main course? If your stomach skipped a beat, then you have landed on the absolutely right article! To complete the ultimate food goals, here’s a list of 9 scrumptious desserts that are gifted by Indians to the world.

“I'm not a vegetarian! I'm a dessertarian”, quoted by the renowned Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa perfectly describes the feeling of any dessert lover. It doesn’t matter if it’s a festival, wedding or a party, any Indian meal is incomplete without a sweet dessert! Across the globe, sweets are welcomed in numerous forms. From candies, lollipops, chocolates and even chewing gums. Not just this but even vegetables, fruit, or nuts are glazed and coated with sugar are liked by a large number.

Indians not just like eating desserts, but also love cooking scrumptious sweets. Sweet dishes are loved throughout the length and breadth of the country. Today, we have handpicked 9 mouthwatering desserts which will give you some instant sugar rush. These delectable sweets are absolutely home-grown, which means that they have originated in India itself from the scratch to the package!

1. Ghevar, Rajasthan:

Originated from Rajasthan, this traditional sweet is associated with the Teej Festival. It is generally prepared in July and August for the celebratory occasions like Teej and Rakshabandhan festival. It is a disc-shaped sweet cake made with refined wheat flour or maida and soaked in sugar syrup. There are various varieties of Ghevar like plain, mawa and malai.

2. Narikol, Assam:

There are no second thoughts that coconut is one of the healthiest fruits and because of this, coconuts hold religious significance in Hinduism. To make this delicious Assamese delicacy, plain white coconut flesh is generally rolled into balls. Is your stomach growling yet? So is ours!

3. Payasam, Odisha:

This delectable, creamy, rice and milk pudding with crunchy nuts like raisins and cashews is made on many festivals and occasions like Onam. It is an easy recipe with richness of nuts and goodness of milk. Payasam is also offered as 'Prasadam' in various temples across the country. Drooling yet?

4. Basundi, Gujarat:

This is sweet thickened milk, flavoured with cardamom and nutmeg, with the addition of dry fruits. This milk-based delightful dessert is popular in the western part of India, especially in Gujarat. Not only this but Gujarat also offers many more yummy desserts like Aam Ras, Shrikhand and Gudd Papdi.

5. Modak, Maharashtra:

Who doesn’t know about the favourite sweet of Lord Ganesha? This Indian sweet is most popular in states of Maharashtra, Goa and in the regions of Konkan in India and it is used for Lord Ganesha during prayers. Modak has the outer soft shell made from rice or wheat flour mixed with maida flour and is filled up with freshly grated coconut and sweet jaggery. Modak can be fried or steamed. More amazing desserts from Maharashtra are Pooran Poli, Kataachi Aamti and Santra Barfi. Aamchi Mumbai Style!

6. Pinni, Punjab:

Oye, balle balle! Make some noise for Punjab Di Pinniyan! Made with desi ghee, jaggery, raisins and almonds, this Punjabi dessert is a winter specialty. Loose form of the pinnis are called Panjeeri which is amazingly delicious too!

7. Rosogulla, West Bengal:

Sweet as sugar and white as snow, this spongy and soft Indian syrupy dessert is popular throughout the length and breadth of India. It is the small ball-shaped dumplings made up of semolina dough and chhena, which is cooked in sweet sugar syrup. This is done until the syrup permeates the dumplings. The other famous delicious desserts from West Bengal are Sitabhog and Mihidana which will give you hunger pangs right away!

8. Illayapam, Kerela:

Illayapam is a mouthwatering dessert which is steamed in banana leaves. Other tasty desserts in Kerala are Kozhikodan halwa and Unniyaappams. Ah, my sweet tooth!

9. Balushahi, Uttar Pradesh:

This traditional dessert originated from the Indian subcontinent. The radial deep-fried ghee of Balushahi is made with flour and soaked later in sweet sugar syrup. The other yum desserts from UP are Petha, Thuggu Ke Laddoo and Paan Ki Gilori. Save that saliva in your mouth!

India is a land where numerous cultures from all across the world confluence and unify with each other. This obviously resulted in a vast, rich and vibrant food culture in India. Different cuisines from numerous cultures and geographical locations have found their own Indian versions.

This has led to several sweet dishes occupying a special place in the hearts of Indians. One never forgets to mention the plethora of sweet dishes available in India. Dessert makes us go super weak in the knees. It is like a cosy duvet on a chilly winter night and without a single doubt, Indian desserts top our list when we crave a sweet treat!

