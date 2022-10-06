A list of Uttarakhand's offbeat beautiful places that you must definitely plan a trip to

Hill stations are touted as the best spots to rejuvenate the inner you with peace while capturing unforgettable beautiful memories in both your heart and lenses. Uttarakhand is one of the most splendid destinations where you can witness unexplored beauties, picturesque views, enthralling activities, and humming waterfalls- all of which are enough to make your vacation even more joyous. Check out the incredible places of this heavenly spot where you must definitely plan a trip. Kausani

Perched in the Bageshwar district of Uttarakhand, Kausani is prominent for its snow-covered mountains, adventurous activities and splendid sunset views amid the hills. This is one of the gorgeous hill stations that you must definitely explore to soothe your heart and soul with the utmost peace. Rudradhari Falls, Anasakti Ashram, Someshwar and Baijnath Temple should be on your list while on a trip to this place.

Valley Of Flowers and Hemkund Sahib Valley of flowers, as the name suggests is one of the most beautiful places in Uttarakhand. Situated near Hemkund sahib, the beauty of this place is untapped and indescribable. Hemkund Sahib is a holy place where Sikhs came to gather peace and blessings. Besides, witnessing spectacular beauty, this is a perfect place for trekking. This is one of the most thrilling hikes in Uttarakhand. The trail is embracing the breathtaking beauty of lush floras and is situated at a distance of 3600 metres. What adds up to the beauty of this trail is that you will find scenic beauty here throughout the year. During the cold months, the trail is brimmed with gorgeous white snow while in spring you will find multiple varieties of blossoms here.

Dhanaulti Perched in the lofty peaks of the Himalayas, Dhanaulti is a spectacular place that is just 60 km away from Mussoorie. With scenic beauty, lush meadows and multiple activities, Dhanaulti is a gorgeous place in Uttarakhand for family trips. The pleasant weather during the months of October to January adds up to its beauty. Tehri Dam, Chamba, Surkanda Devi Temple and Kanatal are must-visits while in Dhanaulti. Chopta A quaint lush ambience, picturesque lakes and sparkling waterfalls- Chopta in Uttarakhand is a beautiful hilly destination to soothe yourself in the natural serenity while spotting nature at its best! The place is all decked up in gorgeous snow-capped mountains and tranquil gorges whose gorgeousness is mostly untapped and will provide you with a refreshing retreat. Tungnath Peak, Ukhimath, Deori Tal and Kanchula Korak Musk Deer Sanctuary are some of the places you must visit when in Chopta.