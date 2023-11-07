A Look at Some Popular Christmas Food And Desserts

What’s the festival of cheer and merrymaking without food to warm our souls and dessert to send us to heaven and back? Can you even say the word Christmas, without having a fruit cake appear in your mind? Christmas is incomplete without its array of classic food and desserts. Let’s take a look at some classic Christmas offerings that will leave you drooling.

Meat Me in St. Louis

Meat dishes form the core of Christmas servings in American households. Here’s a rundown of the more popular ones.

The Christmas Turkey: What the fruit cake is to dessert, the turkey is to the main course when it comes to Christmas. Christmas Turkey, a delicious tradition, has its roots in 19th-century America. It gained popularity after being mentioned in Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol." Families roast a large turkey, often stuffed, for their Christmas feast. Roasting with herbs and spices ensures a flavorful, juicy dish. This centerpiece embodies togetherness, symbolizing abundance and gratitude. Shared with loved ones, it represents the spirit of generosity during the holiday season. Accompanied by cranberry sauce, gravy, and various side dishes, the Christmas Turkey is a cherished part of American celebrations, uniting families in a shared meal that epitomizes the warmth and richness of the festive season.



Roast Beef: Roast beef, a classic Christmas dish, is cherished for its rich flavors and tender texture. Typically seasoned with herbs and spices, the beef roast is slow-cooked to perfection, creating a mouthwatering centerpiece for festive meals. Served with savory gravy, it embodies the heartiness of holiday feasting. Its importance during Christmas lies in its ability to gather families around the table, sharing in the joy of a flavorful, comforting meal. The aroma of roast beef filling the air signifies togetherness, making it a beloved tradition that symbolizes warmth and abundance during the holiday season in the US.



Pheasant: Now on the fancier side Pheasant, a game bird native to Asia and Europe, has become a special Christmas delicacy in the US. Roasted with herbs and spices, it offers a flavorful, tender meat. Its popularity during the holiday season reflects a tradition of indulgence, providing a unique, festive alternative to more common meats. Pheasant's rich taste adds a touch of luxury to Christmas feasts, making it a treasured choice for those seeking a distinctive and delicious holiday meal.

Liquid Gold

Your meat dishes need a tender touch as well.

Gravy: Yes, how do we not mention gravy while mentioning roast? And, to some, the gravy is even better than what it layers. Gravy, a key component of festive meals, is a thick, flavorful sauce made from meat drippings, broth, and flour. During Christmas in the US, it's poured over turkey, roast beef, or mashed potatoes, enhancing their taste. Gravy adds a savory touch, making holiday dishes even more delicious and comforting for everyone.



Cranberry Sauce: But we cannot ignore cranberry sauce while mentioning gravy. Native Americans used cranberries for their healing properties, and early settlers adapted them into a sauce. Made by boiling cranberries with sugar and water, it creates a sweet-tart condiment. Its vibrant color and zesty taste perfectly complement roasted meats, adding a festive touch to the meal. Cranberry sauce signifies the blend of tradition and flavor, making it an essential, colorful, and flavorful part of Christmas feasts in the US.

Christmas Carbs

Mashed Potatoes: Mashed Potatoes logically follow the roast and the gravy. Mashed potatoes are made by boiling and mashing potatoes, mixed with butter, milk, and seasoning until creamy. Their fluffy texture and buttery taste make them a comforting addition to holiday meals. Often served with gravy, they complement the main dishes, embodying the essence of home-cooked warmth. Mashed potatoes symbolize coziness and tradition, bringing joy to Christmas tables.



Stuffing: Stuffing surely is almost as popular as the turkey. It's a staple on holiday tables. Commonly made with bread, herbs, onions, and sometimes sausage or nuts, it's seasoned and baked to perfection inside the turkey or separately. The aromatic stuffing not only complements the roasted meats but also embodies the essence of comforting, home-cooked holiday meals. Its importance lies in its ability to bring a burst of flavors, adding a delicious touch to the festive spread and creating cherished culinary memories.

Sweet Sweet Christmas

Desserts and sweet beverages are synonymous with the Christmas feast. Let’s take a look at some popular ones.

Hot Cocoa: What better way for a family to warm up than with a cup of hot cocoa? Made with cocoa powder, sugar, and milk, it's a cozy, comforting drink enjoyed by both young and old. Topped with whipped cream or marshmallows, it embodies the essence of winter indulgence. Sipping hot cocoa while wrapped in blankets or by the fireplace is a delightful tradition, symbolizing the joy and warmth of Christmas.



Boozy Eggnog: Well, Christmas is not limited to children now, is it? Boozy Eggnog, a creamy and rich holiday drink, has a history dating back to medieval Europe. In the US, it's a festive tradition during Christmas gatherings. Made with eggs, milk, sugar, and a splash of alcohol like rum or brandy, it's enjoyed by adults. This indulgent treat adds a warm, merry touch to holiday celebrations.



Fudge: Fudge, a delectable Christmas treat, has its origins in the late 19th century in the US. Made with sugar, butter, milk, and chocolate, it's cooked to a creamy texture. During the holidays, families often make fudge as a sweet gift or festive dessert. Its simplicity and rich flavor make it a popular homemade delight, bringing joy and sweetness to Christmas celebrations across the US.



Pecan Pie: Another beloved, traditional American dessert, the Pecan Pie traces its origins to the southern United States. This sweet treat features a luscious filling made with pecans, corn syrup, sugar, and butter, baked in a buttery crust. Its origins can be dated back to the late 19th century. During Christmas in the US, it holds a cherished spot on the holiday table, symbolizing warmth and indulgence. The pie's gooey, nutty goodness embodies the essence of festive gatherings, often enjoyed with a dollop of whipped cream. Its popularity highlights the joy of savoring traditional, homemade delights during the holiday season.



Gingerbread Cookies: Gingerbread cookies date back to ancient times in Europe. The sweet, spiced dough is rolled and cut into festive shapes, often decorated with icing and candies. Baking and decorating these cookies are cherished family activities during the holiday season. They are beloved for their delicious flavor and decorative appeal, often hung as ornaments on Christmas trees or shared as homemade gifts. Gingerbread cookies symbolize the joy of holiday baking, adding a tasty and festive touch to celebrations.



The Yule Log: The Yule Log is another enduring Christmas tradition whose roots date back to winter solstice celebrations in pre-Christian cultures. In medieval Europe, families would gather to burn a large log, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. In the US, this tradition evolved into a delicious dessert: a Yule Log cake made of sponge cake rolled with frosting, resembling a real log. Families enjoy this sweet treat during Christmas gatherings. It represents warmth, unity, and the festive spirit. Baking and sharing the Yule Log cake has become a delightful way for Americans to celebrate the holiday season, honoring centuries-old customs with a tasty twist.



Fruit Cake: Last but not least, the much loved, the much-reviled, seldom adored, but never ignored fruit cake! In the US, it gained popularity in the 18th century, becoming a Christmas tradition. Made by soaking dried fruits in alcohol, it's baked into a dense, flavorful cake. Some love its rich taste, while others dislike its dry density and strong flavor. Despite being a polarizing dessert, it endures as a symbol of tradition, often passed down through generations. Whether adored or avoided, fruit cake remains a unique and enduring part of American Christmas celebrations, embodying the diversity of tastes during the holiday season.

Christmas is impossible to imagine without its edible offerings. The spread is wide and varied. We have only included some of the more popular ones. But the world is vast and be sure to try out Christmas staples across cultures! For, embracing the other symbolizes one of the true spirits of Christmas.