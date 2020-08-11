Aam Panna To Chaas: 6 Desi beverage recipes to beat the heat and feel refreshed

Bored of drinking plain water? Try THESE bunch of summer drinks recipes in order to beat the heat and feel refreshed and cool.

As the summers come along, temperatures begin to soar high leaving everyone feeling fatigued and sweaty. Due to excessive sweating, the human body tends to lose water at a much faster pace. Therefore, it’s extremely important to stay hydrated to beat the heat.

Water not only helps in quenching thirst, but also helps in staying hydrated. But at times, we tend to get bored with drinking water all the time. Therefore, we have brought these summery drinks that will keep your body cool and refreshed. Try these yummy drinks to keep the water levels in your body balanced.



1. Masala Shikanji

The all-time classic Shikanji is a type of traditional lemonade. It is made with a perfect blend of lemon or lime juice, ginger juice, salt, roasted cumin, ice and water. Shikanji can easily be found everywhere in India for a quick and refreshing mood.



2. Aam Panna

Aam Panna is an absolute lip-smacking drink that is made with the king of fruits- mango. This refreshing drink is prepared with mango pulp, blended with cumin and mint leaves. This beverage keeps you energized through the hot, sunny days.



3. Spiced Chaas

Also known as buttermilk, Chaas is a spiced curd-based drink that has amazing health benefits. It’s good for digestion and it will make any hot sunny day melt away. There are multiple ready-to-drink chaas packets available in the market.



4. Jal Jeera

As the name suggests, Jal Jeera is made with cumin seeds and water. The cumin seeds are roasted, crushed into coarse powder and mixed in water. A chilled glass of this drink helps in easy digestion and is super yummy.

5. Mango Lassi

Lassi is a smooth and creamy yogurt-based refreshment that’s an amazing summer cooler. You can effortlessly add variations to it, from mint, mango or banana lassi.

6. Phalsa Sherbet

Phalsa Sherbet is a scrumptious cooler that is available during summers. The Phalsa berry is similar to blueberry with sweet-sour taste. This drink cools the body and is amazingly healthy and refreshing for the body.

Share your comment ×