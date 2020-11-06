Add THIS keto coffee recipe to your weight loss diet to speed up your fat burning process

Keto coffee or bulletproof coffee is one of the most popular drinks for weight loss currently. It is based on the bulletproof diet. Chef Suvir Saran shares an exclusive recipe of keto coffee.

Bulletproof diet is all about eating foods rich in fats, moderate in protein and low in carbs. And bulletproof coffee or keto coffee is the most popular recipe based on this diet. It is currently in trend and health-conscious people totally depend on it nowadays.

So, if you are planning to add this coffee to your diet plan, then start it with this special recipe. Chef Suvir Saran shares an exclusive keto coffee recipe with us that is made with vanilla and spices.

Vanilla- spice keto coffee recipe by Chef Suvir Saran:

Ingredients for keto coffee

2 cups coffee - bloomed/brewed.

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, grass-fed is best.

2 tablespoons organic coconut oil.

1 tablespoon whipping cream.

1 teaspoon vanilla extract.

1/8 teaspoon clove powder.

1/8 teaspoon allspice or Jamaican pepper.

Method to prepare keto coffee:

1.Pour coffee into a large pitcher or deep mug.

2.Add butter, coconut oil and vanilla extract, clove and allspice into the pitcher.

3.Add the whipping cream.

4.Mix with an immersion blender for 30-60 seconds, move the blender up and down to ensure all of the fat is emulsified with the coffee and the contents of the pitcher become frothy.

5.Pour into cups and serve.

Health benefits of keto or bulletproof coffee

Keto coffee comes with many health benefits, such as:

1.Antioxidants that increase energy and enhance concentration. It also increases our fat burning process.

2.The grass-fed unsalted butter has omega-3 fatty acids, beta carotene, antioxidants, etc. that are all important for us.

3.Coconut oil or MCT oil increases good cholesterol level HDL, reduces inflammation, aids in weight loss, etc.

Also Read: Chef Suvir Saran shares the recipe of Jackfruit Taco to satisfy your hunger for the Mexican delicacy

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×