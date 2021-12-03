Affordable kitchen tools for the home baker inside you

The pandemic has really helped flourish our cooking and baking skills. Whether you’re a beginner or a connoisseur who makes a 4-tiered cake like it’s nobody’s business, it is essential to have a few products that make your job easier. From muffin trays to dough makers and scraping tools, it’s a whole world of fancy tools out there. We have thereby curated a list of the topmost and helpful items that will aid you when baking. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. 47 Piece DIY Tools

This kit of 47 tools is suitable not only for cake decorating but also baking cookies, sugar craft, gum paste, craft clays and many more. These moulds are an ideal gift option for all the bakers and confectioners. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 349

BUY NOW

2. 12-Slot Cup Midi Shape Muffin

This is a medium size pan especially made to fit in all types of ovens. The muffin cake tray is made of black aluminium material to ensure durability and long serving life. With food grade xynflon coating, the bakeware is safe and does not leach on chemical coatings.

PRICE: ₹ 399

BUY NOW

3. Bakeware Combo

This combo includes a turntable revolving cake stand, 3-piece scraper, aluminium cake mould, frosting icing piping bag and 8 pieces of black measuring cups. Excellent quality is assured as the products are long lasting and specifically designed for right and left-hand use.

PRICE: ₹ 499

BUY NOW

4. Dough Maker

This dough maker is designed from 100 percent food-grade plastic which is free from harmful chemicals like BPA. It is safe for everyday usage in the kitchen and the transparent body of the container ensures that the contents are easily visible.

PRICE: ₹ 329

BUY NOW

5. Parchment Paper

Whether you are baking cookies or cakes, or anything else, use of parchment paper is a must! It eliminates the need for greasing the baking tray and there is no need for clean-up of the tray. Also, the shape of the product is perfect as the baked item doesn't stick to the pan.

PRICE: ₹ 220

BUY NOW

6. Baking Mat for Pastry Rolling

The silicone mat is heat resistant, non-stick, non-toxic, odourless, flexible, never tarnishes or discolours. It can also be doubled as a work surface protector or a working pad. The mat is made of flexible silicone, which is non-stick, easy to clean, and non-absorbent.

PRICE: ₹ 298

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Pawsome food options for your pet's dinner time