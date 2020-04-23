Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: Check out your favourite stars and their favourite refreshing drinks

Bollywood celebs rely on healthy, refreshing beverages and concoctions on a daily basis and the same keeps them fit and active. Check out the list of juices right here.

It is sweltering hot as the summer season has started. During this time, we keep craving for something cooling and refreshing. Right milkshakes to cold coffees to fresh fruit juices to iced teas, all kinds of summer drinks we keep sipping on. Today we are talking about the favourite drinks of Bollywood actresses. Want to know which fresh drinks and juices celebs like Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor like to drink? Then read on.

Speaking of healthy juices, one should increase their consumption more due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It is of utmost importance to include healthy and immunity-boosting drinks and food items in order to keep our defense system aka the immune system strong. For the unversed, people who have a poor immune system are more susceptible to COVID-19 than others. Without further ado, let's check out healthy drinks that our Bollywood actresses rely on.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora Khan is one of the fittest Bollywood celebs right now. She always makes sure to work out daily and eats only healthy food. She had earlier shared a picture of herself drinking a green smoothie. She had revealed that she drinks the green smoothie which is coconut and apple-based almost daily.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt had shared once that Kokum juice is her lifeline. She was also spotted drinking beetroot juice as well while she was shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria.While kokum aids in weight loss, fight against degenerative disease and maintains blood sugar, beet aids in better blood flow, lower blood pressure, and increased stamina among others.

Shilpa Shetty

The actress' summer drink is coconut water, tender coconut, grated apple and pomegranate juice. She had shared about the juice and the details on her Instagram long back. She had used the hashtag #SummerDrink. She also likes to drink green juice made from apple, pineapple, basil and ginger. Check out the pictures right below.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who has been enjoying her culinary adventures amid lockdown, recently prepared a refreshing beverage called Bubble Tea. This iced tea is from Taiwan and bubbles in the concoction are basically sago pearls or tapioca. Bubble tea is not popular in India, however, it is quite popular in the west.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez relies on wheatgrass shots to detox and to cleanse her body and skin. Wheatgrass is a superfood and one should include in diet as there are several health benefits. Jacqueline had said that she highly recommends everyone to have it every day.

Anushka Sharma

Want to have flawless skin like Anushka Sharma, then you have to prepare and drink elderflower tea. Anushka had shared about the same on her Instagram. Elderflowers can alleviate the signs of swollen sinuses (sinusitis), colds, influenza (flu), diabetes, and constipation among others.

